The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has reported a resident of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first reported case of a resident testing positive at a state veterans home in Alabama, according to a release from ADVA on Wednesday.
“After the resident exhibited mild symptoms, the staff immediately performed a COVID-19 test in cooperation with a local laboratory provider and placed the resident on isolation precautions while awaiting results,” ADVA stated in a release. “After learning of the resident’s positive test results, the home administrator notified the veteran’s family, Alabama Department of Public Health, Tallapoosa County Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Families of residents at the home were notified as well. Currently, the veteran’s symptoms are improving and the veteran continues to be cared for in isolation.”
Last week ADVA spokesperson Bob Horton said an employee was stopped at a screening point outside the facility prior to the staff member’s shift on March 26.
“The employee was not allowed to enter the home after exhibiting a slightly elevated temperature at the screening station,” Horton said. “The employee was referred to an external facility which determined the employee was positive for the virus.”
Horton said the employee last entered Bill Nichols on March 23. Since testing positive, Horton said the employee is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.
Horton said all ADVA facilities put into place precautionary measures March 12 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 restricting visits by non-employees and volunteers. State veterans homes are also following recommendations from the CDC and other health agencies to control exposure to COVID-19.