The people of Alexander City stood either saluting or with hands over hearts as the "Star-Spangled Banner" was sung at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home Friday.
Community leaders, veterans and local youth joined together in somber reflection as the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard posted the colors, commencing the city’s annual Veterans Day tribute.
With dozens of veterans before him, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Decker addressed them as the keynote speaker. However, instead of rehearsing a prepared speech, Decker explained that his address stemmed from the heart.
“Instead, I wanted to talk about the values and service of your generation, and what they mean to me,” he said. “It's a great honor to be here today and paying tribute to our heroes. When I was asked to speak, I immediately accepted without even thinking about it.”
A Montgomery-native, Decker enlisted into the Air Force in 2006 and currently serves as the maintenance division superintendent assigned to the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center at Maxwell Air Force Base.
However, Decker led his speech focusing on the past, noting that every generation faces a defining moment in history, but said that Alexander City’s generation of veterans provide him with the greatest sense of reverence.
Decker then delved into the values he believes fosters that admiration, including accountability, resilience and dedication.
“Dedication does not come without sacrifices, and we've all had to tell our families goodbye when called to conflicts around the globe. We've missed anniversaries. We've missed birthdays, holidays, graduations and other important events,” he said.
In a sense, Decker said he felt only veterans truly understand the significance to which military service members sacrifice in order to protect their fellow citizens.
“This country has depended on volunteers to sign up to defend this land, its citizens and our constitution,” Decker said. “The amount of events we miss cannot be understood by non-military affiliated individuals who will never understand that level of dedication and sacrifice.”
Even so, Decker noted that local veterans benefit everyone around them and provide universal inspiration through their selfless actions and encourage future generations through their legacy.
“I've learned that soldiers watch what their leaders do. You can give them classes and lecture them, but they follow personal examples, and I want to personally thank each and every veteran here because it is your example that made me who I am today,” he said. “I promise you that I will continue to honor your service by passing down the same values for generations to come.”
Following Decker’s speech, Scott Blake then sang “God Bless America” during the ceremony while the audience sang along.
Bill Nichols State Veterans Home director Kathryn Fuller honored Vietnam veterans with certificates for their service, and chaplain Tommy Martin gave the annual benediction.
The Alexander City Honor Guard concluded the ceremony by playing “Taps” on the bugle.