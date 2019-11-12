Local military members were honored for their service Monday at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home’s annual Veterans Day tribute.
The event brought out the home’s residents and community members such as the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard, Alexander City Police Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force members. The veterans honor guard posted the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
U.S. Air Force Second Sgt. Michael Heming gave opening remarks.
“To family, friends and loved ones in attendance, thank you for your continued support to veterans and for supporting (Monday’s) ceremony,” Heming said to the audience.
Keynote speaker U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael J Young told the audience veterans who are out of the service still serve the community.
“What I find significant about this Veterans Day is that we experience today as a time when our country is in extreme political upheaval and we still find ourselves spread all over the globe in defense of our great nation and way of life,” Young said.
Young enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1989 and remembers his oath being administered by Vietnam veteran Col. Jim Harding. He thought Harding had doubt in his eyes when Young took the oath of enlistment.
“My attitude was a little bit too rebellious, but I’m sure Col. Harding thought there was some squared away (non-commissioned officer) who would make sure I didn’t embarrass him or the uniform,” Young said. “Col. Harding is still around today and I had the great honor of telling him that in fact his charge had made a successful career and a chief master sergeant and 25 years later still surprised him but I was able to tell him.”
Young said when he took the oath he knew he was supposed to support and defend the Constitution. He still abides by the oath today.
“I was always sure to remember and refresh in my mind that this oath would never leave me and I put it to you that vets still serve because there’s no expiration date on that oath,” Young said.
Former military personnel still follow the oath in many ways, including flying American flags, teaching others how to properly dispose of flags and greeting veterans at the airport when they return from deployment.
“Especially today, (veterans) act as stewards of citizenship and patriotism and portray an image for us to follow and it is a holy charge,” Young said.
He mentioned the unlimited liability clause where they are expected to make sacrifices, including their lives.
“I’m here today to tell you wherever American blood is shed it becomes hallowed and it becomes part of America,” Young said. “It becomes part of the continuum of America’s way of life in our holy society that we pass on to our children and grandchildren.”
Young encouraged veterans to be examples to current military personnel.
“As we shake hands with each other and greet each other in newfound friendship and united America let us enjoy this day for as it is intended to be: a day of unity of brother and sisterhood,” Young said. “For if the fallen could speak to us they would tell us rejoice in each other’s company and hold each other dear. Do not hide your love for one another because in a moment life could be extinguished.”
Bragg Kelly sang “Amazing Grace” during the ceremony while the audience sang along.
Bill Nichols State Veterans Home director Kathryn Fuller honored World War II veterans with certificates for their service. Director of nursing Trylene Case presented gifts to Heming and Young.
Chaplain Tommy Martin gave the benediction and the Alexander City Police Honor Guard did a 21-gun salute. Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard member Tony East played “Taps” on the bugle.