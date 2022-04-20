Bill Nichols State Veterans Home recently celebrated an important milestone for one of its residents as George Yates, a World War II veteran, turned 100 years-old on Tuesday, April 12.
During the celebration, family, friends and veteran home staff spent time recognizing Yates’ life and his military service. Of the milestone, Yates described himself as feeling happy and attributes his long life to a simple philosophy, one that he frequently jokes about with the veteran home’s staff.
“I am feeling great and feel pretty good about reaching a hundred. I feel what got me to a hundred is just good, clean living and a lot of good loving,” Yates said.
The long-time Alexander City resident has strong roots in the community, with his family having lived in the area since the 1830s. Yates was born in 1922 to Ben and Lola Yates along Sanford Road in New Site. Yates was one of seven brothers, five of which were enlisted in the U.S. military during World War II.
Yates is one of Alexander City’s oldest World War II veterans, having been drafted at 21 years-old. Yates served on the Pacific Front as part of the U.S. Army from 1942-45 and participated in both the Battle of Okinawa and the invasion of the Leyte Islands in the Philippines.
Yates’ comes from a long line of veterans, having a family member that served in almost all major U.S. military conflicts dating back to the Revolutionary War.
Yates spent the majority of his military service in a supportive role, driving a bulldozer, nicknamed the ‘caterpillar,’ for the U.S. Army. In that capacity, Yates primarily transported supplies to the frontlines.
Following Japan’s surrender, he was transferred to Korea where he was tasked with confiscating military firearms and ammunition as part of Japan’s disarmament.
During his service, Yates developed a reputation as a singer, even winning a competition against Hank Williams.
While stationed at Fort Mcpherson Army Base in Georgia, Yates came head-to-head with the singer and songwriter during an amateur singing contest.
“We had a contest every Saturday night, and the run-off ended up being between me and Hank Williams. We ended up singing and I won,” Yates said. “I can still sing, but not as well as I used to now that I have had my tonsils removed.”
Contest winners were selected by the loudest applause and Yates received the most praise from the audience, crowning him the champion.
Yates’ passion for music and singing has been one constant throughout his life.
Following his discharge from the military, Yates returned to Alexander City, staying there for a time before moving to Birmingham where he worked as part of several maintenance crews.
During his travels, Yates also met the love of life. It occurred while attending a church service with his first cousin one Sunday night.
“Before traveling back to Birmingham, my cousin’s wife told me there were five or six single ladies across the aisle and she asked which one I wanted for a date,” he said.
Yates said he had no preference resulting in his cousin-in-law walking across to the women and asking which one of them would be interested in being Yates’ date for the evening.
“They all stood up, turned around and looked at me and the one that came over ended up becoming my wife,” he said.
Yates and his wife, Audra, were married for 56 years, enjoying a long marriage before she eventually passed. The two never had any children, but Yates is particularly close with his nephew, Dan.
In fact, Yates lived with his nephew and his wife, Peggy, for seven years before moving to Bill Nichols State Veterans Home. Yates added that he is quite fond of Peggy’s dumplings.
Brianna Strickland, who organized the celebrations at the nursing home, said the veteran’s home hosts a birthday party for all veterans that achieve such a historic milestone.
“We knew his birthday was coming up, and so we put the party together in order to recognize him and make it special and really make the day about him,” Strickland said.
Strickland added to signify the occasion, both Governor Kay Ivey and President Biden will send Yates a certificate of recognition, marking his 100th birthday and acknowledging Yates’ military service.