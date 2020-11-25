Recognizing a need in the community during the Christmas season inspired members of the Gibraltar Lodge 173.
Four years ago members of the lodge including David Lee Wyckoff stepped up to make sure children got something for Christmas and the Lil’ Jap Bike Giveaway was born.
“I remember growing up and realizing the struggle of my parents not being able to buy things for Christmas,” Wyckoff said. “I remember being so happy when I did get something. We just want to make sure kids get something.”
The first year the Gibraltar Lodge gave about 40 bikes at an event.
“We ran out,” Wyckoff said. “Over the next few days we were able to give out more.”
In its second year, Wyckoff said about 180 bikes were given away, 200 in the third year and 253 last year.
“It has grown each year,” Wyckoff said. “The kids are happy so we are happy to help.”
Wyckoff said he anticipates an even larger need in the community this year.
“We have already received phone calls from people checking to see if we are doing it again,” Wyckoff said. “I think more people are struggling this year than in years past due to COVID.”
Wyckoff said the Gibraltar Lodge is seeking help with the bike giveaway.
“We do a lot of it on our own but can always use help,” Wyckoff said. “If people want to donate a bike or money for one, they can give me a call. The community has always stepped forward and helped out.”
Wyckoff said the bikes will be given away at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Cooper Community Center.
Wyckoff said $5 per adult is requested at the door to help start the fundraising efforts for next year’s bike giveaway.
Wyckoff said the event in the past has been fun for all.
“The kids are happy,” Wyckoff said. “It is a blessing to see the joy on their faces.”
Wyckoff said the organization is still working out all of the details of the event to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We are basically going to do like before with kids sitting with family,” Wyckoff said. “This time everyone will be wearing a mask.”
Those wishing to donate to the bike give away can message Wyckoff on Facebook or by calling 256-750-2747.