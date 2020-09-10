An Alexander City woman has been arrested for attempted murder in Shelby County.
Gwendolyn Michelle Jones, 39, is in the Shelby County Jail after firing a weapon at a sleeping male in a Shelby County home on Sept. 2.
“Jones shot a Ruger LCP .380 handgun multiple times at (a victim) while he was sleeping,” court records state. “Once the victim awoke he witnessed Jones standing across the room holding the pistol. She then fired additional rounds while standing in the hallway.”
The Outlook reported last month about Jones affiliation with Bigfoot Research as the southeast regional coordinator. In a video of Jones recorded by The Outlook, Jones said she was helping conduct a search for Sasquatch in a portion of the Talladega National Forest. She stated she was in the military and law enforcement for 15 years. Jones also told The Outlook she had discovered adult male and female Sasquatch in the area along with juveniles and that she left food weekly for the creatures.
Jones was searching for others across the Southeast who have credible sightings of Sasquatch.
Jones has been charged with attempted murder, a Class A felony; attempted first-degree domestic violence, a Class B felony and first-degree criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to the Shelby County Jail website Jones has a $81,000 bond available to her.