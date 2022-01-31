The cost to install a sewer line from the industrial park in Kellyton to the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Alexander City will be known within two weeks. If supply chain issues and the weather cooperate, the new sewer line will be operational in just over a year.
More than 10 contractors gathered Thursday for a mandatory pre-bid meeting with Jacobs, the engineering firm designing the project for Alexander City. Alex Houston with Jacobs gave would-be bidders an overview of the project and to answer questions.
“The completed work will provide [the City of Alexander City] with two new submersible type sanitary sewer wastewater pump stations, gravity sewers and approximately six miles of new force main,” Houston said.
Houston said bids would be opened Feb. 10 with an anticipated approval by the Alexander City City Council at its Feb. 21 meeting and notice to proceed for the awarded contractor in early March. Houston said the project is expected to reach substantial completion by March 15, 2023 and final completion by June 15, 2023.
Houston said the project would replace sewer lines currently in the Kellyton industrial park with larger 12-inch lines. One pumping station would be built at the industrial park and the other near the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Robinson Road where the city is currently negotiating a purchase of property for the pumping station.
The Robinson Road pumping station would alleviate some of the sewage issues in the Spring Hill area. The entire project would also open the development of U.S. Highway 280 west of Alexander City to the industrial park because of access to sewage treatment.
Houston said the line would cross six gas lines belonging to Williams Company and much of the project would be at a depth of 8-feet or less to allow maintenance in the future if needed.
Joining Houston at the pre-bid meeting were Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird and community development director Al Jones. Employees of the city’s sewer and public works department were also on hand. Councilmember Chris Brown was in attendance as well. Brown is a sales representative for a pipe company and has commented in council members over the last two years about the availability and pricing of pipe.
Baird and Jones allowed Houston to answer any technical questions about the project.
The funding of the project comes from multiple sources. Alabama Graphite, an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Community Development Block Grant and city funds allocated under the American Rescue Plan will cover nearly half of the cost of the estimated $11.3 million project. About $6 million of the project would be paid with a loan from the state’s revolving fund program.
The 2 percent 20 year loan would require a yearly payment of $365,000. But Baird said Alabama Graphite would be paying utilities, especially on sewage treatment.
“The revenue will pay the note on it,” Baird said. “We are net zero on it.”
That is before any further development along U.S. Highway 280 west of Alexander City.
Houston said funding from the state revolving fund and from CDBG has requirements of contractors awarded the project.
“It’s some more paperwork,” Houston said. “Most of you have done it before and we will be happy to help you.”
A utility project in downtown Tallassee moved from plastic to ductile iron to try to avoid many of the issues. Now the bid has been awarded but as the contractor is getting ready to work problems have arisen.
“We may have to push the start of the project for two to three months,” CDG engineer Jeff Harrison told the Tallassee City Council this week. “It’s looking like there are supply chain issues again.”
Houston acknowledged that supply chain issues could come into play.
“We have called around,” Houston said. “I think most of it can be worked through.”