Kelly Adams, founder of Beyond Home Care, cuts the ribbon with her sons, Isaac and James, as well as her daughter, Ava, and her husband, John, surrounded by friends, family and members of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.
A local business focused on senior citizen care has moved out of the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
The ribbon cutting for Beyond Home Care’s Grand Opening was Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at their new location 1101 Cherokee Road, Alexander City.
Along with family, friends, staff members and members of Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, founder of Beyond Home Care, Kelly Adams, cut the ribbon with her kids James, Isaac and Ava by her side.
Before the ceremony, she thanked everyone for their part in helping Beyond Home Care succeed as a business, especially her husband, Dr. John Adams. Once the ribbon was cut, guests went inside for a celebration and refreshments.
According to theirwebsite, Beyond Home Care is “a nonmedical home care agency” with services such as transitional care, personal care, homemaking and companion care.
“For five years we were in the Innovation Center and really built up to get a full staff,” Kelly said. “And we were able to move out to have our own space. It’s exciting.”
Kelly’s journey with senior care started before Beyond Home Care. When she was about 8 years old, she would go with her aunt to volunteer at a nursing home.
“My whole childhood really I was around elderly and then when she [her aunt] opened an in-home care agency, I worked for her,” Kelly said. “When I moved here, I realized that I could do that kind of thing here.”
Kelly and her family have called Alexander City home for the past six years.
