benton's beauty supply
Rev. David Benton and Elizabeth Benton are leaving Benton’s Beauty Supply with new owners taking over this Thursday, Dec. 15.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

After 35 years of business, Rev. David Benton and Liz Benton are selling Benton’s Beauty Supply to new owners.

