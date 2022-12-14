Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
After 35 years of business, Rev. David Benton and Liz Benton are selling Benton’s Beauty Supply to new owners.
The new owners will take over the business starting Dec. 15. David said they are happy to help the new owners in the transition process as needed, but otherwise they are retired.
Liz and David opened Benton’s Beauty Supply in 1989, next door to Piggly Wiggly. A few years later they moved to Bibb Street, and in 1996 they opened at their current location off of Bibb Street.
Over the years, their children have had a role in the business. They have shipped beauty supplies overseas to locals in the military. They have done call-in orders before it was the norm.
In 2003, they were presented with Minority Retail Firm of the Year as part of Alabama Minority Enterprise Development week in Montgomery.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, they were open as an essential business and provided masks and sanitizer for the community.
“God allowed us to know people, and I’ll tell anyone a lot of times it’s not what you know, it's who you know,” David said. “But we're thankful for that. We have made relationships with doctors and engineers. People that could make this stuff and get it shipped to us, I mean, overnight.”
In 2020, they were also running the business while Liz was receiving treatment for breast cancer.
“I'm just grateful to God that I got through that. We just came to the conclusion that if we could find a buyer, we are going to sell and try to enjoy some retirement,” Liz said.
Going forward, David said he believes the store is in good hands, and they still plan to be active in the community like always, but simply no longer as the owners of Benton’s Beauty Supply.
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.