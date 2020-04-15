During a time when many businesses have temporarily shut down or customer traffic has slowed, Benton’s Beauty Supply is making sure to stay stocked with a variety of essential COVID-19 supplies to help the community.
The 31-year-old local shop has KN95 masks (a Chinese mask equivalent to the N95), gloves, disinfectants and hand sanitizer on top of its usual inventory.
“We’re happy we’re open and happy we have essential items,” co-owner Liz Benton said. “They’ve been going pretty fast but we have a decent supply.”
Benton’s is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday but is offering only curbside pickup.
“They just pull up and we service them right here from the curb,” Benton said. “We know where everything’s at (in the store).”
Benton’s has seen a steady flow of customers — some from outside the area — and an increase in people buying hair products since salons and barbershops are closed.
“A lot are doing their own hair,” Benton said. “I’ve seen a lot coming in for braiding hair, shampoo, doing their own color. Some guys are testing the waters cutting their own hair and we have clippers and blades for them.”
After its 30-year celebration at last year’s Downtown Jubilee, Benton is super appreciative of Main Street Alexander City and all the nonprofit has done to help downtown.
“I appreciate (Main Street executive director) Stacey (Jeffcoat) checking on us and doing what they do,” Benton said. “She knows what we have and what we’re doing here.”
While some others businesses downtown are not considered essential, Benton hopes they will recover when the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a threat.
“I’m happy we’re able to still be open, not like some of our other friends and neighbors,” she said. “I hate to see them down at this time and I hope they can bounce back. We’re just trying to service the community as best as possible and trying to stay safe. We’ve got a strong faith in our Lord and Savior to keep us safe during this time.”