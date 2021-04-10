By offering an environmental and natural resources program, Benjamin Russell High School kills two birds with one stone, teaching kids about wildlife and getting some free campus landscaping while they're at it.
Rick Jones, who teaches the three-year program, said students take three classes — fish and wildlife, forestry and environmental management.
All three years offer opportunities for professional accreditation. In fish and wildlife, the first-year class, students have the opportunity to earn a hunter education certification.
"I am state of Alabama hunter-ed instructor certified by the Alabama Department of Conservation," Jones said. "I've been doing that for 15 years."
In forestry, students can take an end-of-year exam that earns them their forest worker certification.
"It's a good resume-builder," Jones said. "If they were to apply for a job, both candidates were basically equal, if they had the Alabama Forestry Association certification, they would be given priority hire."
In their final year class, students have the opportunity to earn their urban forestry certificate, in addition to the practical landscaping skills they practice on the school grounds.
"We are actually doing some of the groundwork for the school here — doing the pruning, doing the trimming, things like that, and getting them involved in that aspect of it as well," Jones said.
Each Benjamin Russell career technical program tends to attract a certain demographic. Environmental and natural resources, for example, a part of the agriculture curriculum, has the opposite demographic of cosmetology — male. On lab days, a fleet of them can be seen edging the lawn or spraying weed killer into the cracks of the sidewalk.
In addition to teaching his students how to safely operate the various power tools, Jones also teaches them the finances of starting their own landscaping business by putting down less than $10,000 for a truck and basic equipment.
"Start going out and gathering contracts — do a few here, few here, few here, and all of a sudden you're making fifty-, sixty- seventy-thousand dollars a year with your own business," he said.
Alternatively, students who earn their urban forestry certificate can use that to their job-seeking advantage upon graduation.
"Again, what that does is give them priority hiring for environmental landscape," Jones said. "Someone that's an urban forester that does trees and landscape and yards and things like that, they get preferential hiring once they have that."
Editor's Note: This is part of a video series on the different career technical programs at Benjamin Russell High School.