Benjamin Russell was put on a brief soft lockdown Friday morning after police executed a narcotics search at a residence on Joseph Street near Caldwell Electronics, according to the Alexander City Police Department.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force began an investigation around 8 a.m., according to Lt. TJ Tuck.
As of 10:50 a.m. police chief Jay Turner said the school's lockdown had already been lifted.
"(The soft lockdown) is just precautionary," Tuck said. "Right now it's still under investigation."
School is back in session and Friday afternoon's homecoming parade is still set for 2:30 p.m.