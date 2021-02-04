A lot of high schoolers are probably considering the field of medicine right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benjamin Russell sophomore Guerrencia Leonard has already settled on a specialty — anesthesiology.
"I wanted to be in a medical field since, maybe, the sixth grade," she said. "I decided (on) something related to my strong suit, which is science — chemistry, that's my thing. Anesthesiology is perfect for that because you have to mix a certain amount of chemicals depending on what someone has, so you give them enough to keep them knocked out throughout the entire surgery."
This year, Guerrencia was accepted as a delegate in the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, a virtual conference for high school students who aspire to work in a medicine. The program, run by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, provides services and guidance for the students nominated. Students are nominated by their teachers, counselors or principals or by performing well on the practice SAT.
"It's three sessions; each are two days," Guerrencia said. "You get to hear them talk about their experience being in the medical field, you get to witness surgery taking place and you get to talk one-on-one with really important medical people who have won Nobel prizes."
Last year, Guerrencia moved to Alex City, her mother's hometown, from Columbus, Georgia, braving her first year in a new high school in the middle of a pandemic. She cites her mother LaTonya Leonard, who also aspired to be a doctor, as her role model.
"I just want to continue what she started," Guerrencia said.
LaTonya, a military veteran, said she jumped around a lot, studying biology pre-med briefly before going into teaching.
"There are so many things that I could have been and I think I let myself hold me back," LaTonya said. "Plus, I was always thinking about my mom. My mom (couldn't) afford all of this stuff."
As such, LaTonya encourages her children to have direction from a young age.
"I've always told them, by fifth grade, you need to know what you're going to be," she said. "If you don't know what you're going to be by fifth grade, I know what you're going to be. You're going to be a soldier because I'm going to put you in a pair of boots."
Luckily, Guerrencia has already figured out her first 12 years post-high school, which will be taken up by four years of undergrad, four years of medical school and four years of residency. She plans to apply to the University of Alabama Birmingham before eventually landing in an even bigger metropolis.
"I'm hoping to move to a bigger city, either Chicago or New York City (which) is the big aim," Leonard said. "I've always wanted to live in a metropolitan area — I always tell (my mom) as soon as I graduate college, I'm leaving Alabama."
Teresa Moten, co-founder of Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE), congratulated Guerrencia on her acceptance to the conference.
"It's an honor to have a young person get an achievement like this," Moten said. "It's just an honor to know that a young 15-year-old can have such a high status."