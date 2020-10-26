Each fall, a new class of Benjamin Russell seniors commemorate their final year of schooling by getting a professional portrait. For Dria McKinney, fellow Benjamin Russell 12th-grader, that’s when her photography hobby turned into a business.
“I got a Christmas gift of a DSLR camera and I just started taking pictures,” McKinney said. “A lot of my high school friends noticed that I was actually pretty good so they asked me to take their portraits for the 2020 class.”
Now, McKinney is posting photos to a professional Instagram account @dzm.photos and showing up to shoots with a branded T-shirt, which her mom helped her produce.
“(My mom) actually makes shirts too on the side,” McKinney said. “She was like, ‘you should look uniform when you go to your shoots and stuff.’”
McKinney, born and raised in Alexander City, likes to explore the town and Lake Martin area for shooting locations. She likes to mix up her portraits with unique backgrounds.
“I love using this red brick and kind of distressed look for a lot of my urban-type shoots,” she said. “It adds a nice touch, a little spice.”
McKinney shoots other subjects in her spare time. She finds that creativity can work within bounds.
“It’s a little hard in a small town where mostly every part of the city has been photographed,” she said. “You just have to think outside the box.”
On the other hand, small town life makes for good word of mouth advertising, McKinney said.
“I’ll be at Walmart and they’ll be like ‘oh you take pictures’ and I’ll be like yeah,” she said.
Sometimes this follows up with a request for her business card.
For inspiration, McKinney looks at other photographers in the Lake Martin area to see how a different eye can lend itself to the same subject.
“(Of) all the people that take pictures in Alex City, all of our styles are pretty different,” McKinney said. “It’s just fun to see the uniqueness. A lot of times my friends — I don’t tell them about all of my shoots — and they can look at somebody’s picture and be like ‘oh, Dria took that picture.’”
McKinney likes to joke around during shoots which helps her subjects stay relaxed.
“A lot of people take pictures for special events, so I don’t want it to be stressful,” she said. “I try to make it as simple and fun as possible.”
McKinney will graduate from Benjamin Russell this spring. A photographer self-taught with YouTube videos, she plans on minoring in photography in college.