Alexander City’s Katelyn Henderson is well on her way to being a nurse — more quickly than most high school students on a track to a nursing career.
Henderson has 80 hours of college credit, an associates in science degree from Central Alabama Community College (CACC), enrolled for Troy University’s nursing program where she is currently already taking online classes and scheduled to graduate with a bachelor of science in nursing in December 2023. Henderson was the only one in the testing center Monday to get her certification to become an EKG technician.
She has yet to receive her diploma from Benjamin Russell High School — but Henderson will get that May 27.
Henderson will be a full time nurse with a degree from Troy by the time she is 20 years old.
Part of Henderson’s success in being the first Benjamin Russell student to graduate from CACC before high school and only a handful to do so at CACC, thanks to dual enrollment.
For Henderson, it is not really a big deal.
“I have been putting it to the back of my head, not really thinking anything about it,” Henderson said. “After I graduated [CACC May 6], then I was thinking this is kind of a big deal. It is a big stress relief to know I can have a college experience at Troy but it's not going to be as expensive.”
Henderson said her parents had to pay for their own college education and wanted her to as well with some exceptions.
“They wanted that for my siblings and I as well to kind of help us learn the responsibilities of money and what's important to save for,” Henderson said. “Obviously they are going to help out where needed. When I started dual enrollment they said they would pay for it because I was in high school.”
The journey started two years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic was creating havoc for education. Henderson enrolled at CACC in the Summer of 2020 and was quickly a full time high school student and full time college student.
“At first it was taking classes getting stuff out of the way but I was taking full loads,” Henderson said. “I realized, ‘Why don’t I try to knock out my associates?’ I was already doing four classes a semester.”
Henderson’s graduation at CACC was a family reunion of sorts. Henderson crossed the stage with her sister who is four years older and cousin who is three years older. But the youngest Henderson gets to claim graduation from college before high school.
Henderson said her parents are sharing in the joy of the graduation too.
“They are so proud,” Henderson said. “I’m so happy that I got to make them proud this way.”
Henderson’s friends are happy too, but maybe a little bit envious that she is ahead of them in college.
“My best friend is valedictorian,” Henderson said. “She still kind of wishes she would have taken a few more college classes. We were talking about it in the grand scheme of things, I felt this was more beneficial for me than doing the AP route. She did the AP route and a few college classes, like the basics. She is still happy with what she is doing too.”
Henderson said she is confident in the education she received at CACC and at Benjamin Russell.
“It’s a smaller environment and I can have more involvement with the teacher if I need help,” Henderson said. “Troy is not as big as Auburn but it is still a much bigger scale than what CACC would be. I just feel like here there are more people in my class I could meet up with and study versus a bunch of people at college.”
Henderson said the staff at Benjamin Russell and CACC were both accommodating in trying to make her schedule work and also supportive.
“My counselor Mr. [Richard] Burton was very helpful with schedules,” Henderson said. “When I first signed up for classes in summer of 2020 I had four classes I wanted to do. Mr. Burton was like, ‘Are you sure? That is a lot.’ I was like ‘I’m sure. I can handle it.’ Ever since then they realized I’m a driven student.”
Henderson was in Maribeth Farr’s English 101, 102 and literature classes but came to appreciate her beyond class.
“I really loved Mrs. Farr,” Henderson said. “She was a magnificent teacher. I loved her and how she teaches. She is the sweetest lady. She was so encouraging and always there to encourage me to keep going.”
There was Jessica Dean who encouraged Henderson to try dual enrollment. Dean is now at CACC. There were more, especially in science.
“I had a really good opportunity to do a research project with Dr. [Jeremy] Carr on ovarian cancer,” Henderson said. “It was really fun. I got to learn all this new stuff about how to use lab equipment, how to research properly. It was really fascinating.”
Henderson said she has met the family of Maddie McClendon and said she was very much aware of the 19 year old from Dadeville and her journey.
“I just felt strongly and prayed for the family,” Henderson said. “I was excited to work on this project with [Carr].”
Many students who shared college classes with Henderson did realize she was a high school student. Emily Sassano taught at Benjamin Russell before moving to CACC. Henderson experienced Sassano in microbiology at CACC.
“It was the most fun class and probably the hardest class,” Henderson said. “Most of my classes I had to take online. I just loved the labs in microbiology. I also enjoyed history, like U.S history with Mr. [James] Hurst. It was really fun.”
Henderson said finding a balance being a full time student in high school and college was challenging.
“It was tough because I’m very involved,” Henderson said. “I’m in clubs, play tennis. I did bowling this year. I did the student athletic trainer internship. The best thing was my school really encouraged dual enrollment. They tried to help us as much as possible with our schedules.”
Henderson said Troy has no issues with all of her classes from CACC transferring.
“I have 80 hours of college credit as of right now,” Henderson said. “It was tough.”
Despite how hard it was, Henderson believes high school students should give dual enrollment a try.
“If someone is wanting to try it out, maybe try the technical program,” Henderson said. “Find one of the tech classes you are interested in. I did the medical assisting. That class will get you another for free. You can try two classes. If you like it, then you can do another semester. If not, then maybe dual enrollment isn’t for you, but you still have those two college credits.”
The medical assisting class helped Henderson prepare for her EKG certification.
“I will be able to get a job in college if I need to as a EKG technician,” Henderson said. “I can do stress tests. I do the EKG. I can’t interpret the results for the patient but I can point out things to the doctor if I see something.”
Henderson will move into a dorm at Troy later this summer.
“I’m already buying dorm furniture,” Henderson said.
At 18 Henderson already knows what her future holds when she finishes the Troy nursing program in December 2023.
“I will have my [bachelor of science in nursing],” Henderson said. “I hope to come back here to work. I got to shadow a lot at Russell [Medical] with labor and delivery. I love it. I want to come back and do it. Later I would like to get my nurse practitioner [license] and maybe my doctorate of nursing later on.”