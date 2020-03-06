Benjamin Russell senior Amberly Hamlet knows critiques are important on the road to success.
That’s why she made sure to listen after finishing her mock interview with Alexander City Schools director of secondary education Dr. Andrea Childress. Hamlet, who was participating in BRHS’ fifth annual Senior Blitz on Thursday, will take Childress’ advice in the future, whose only critique was to have questions prepared for interviewers when they ask.
“You want to always have a question for them,” Childress told Hamlet. “It can be the same question that you use everywhere you go but it shows the interviewer you’re really interested in the job. It makes them think, ‘This person really wants to be here. They may have done some research on us. They can see themselves in that role.’”
Hamlet and the rest of the school’s seniors dressed professionally for four 15-minute mock interviews Thursday. After giving interviewers their resumes and talking to them, the students were given feedback and performance grades.
The blitz scores are used for students’ English classes and include the class’ communication skills and writing components.
Principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson emphasized one of the school’s necessary skills of communication.
Wilkinson said the Senior Blitz helps students practice interviews before applying for jobs or colleges.
“They’re going to go through some type of interview process whether it be scholarship, being admitted in college, a job whether it be their career job or a summer job,” Wilkinson said. “So I’d much rather them go through the process with us and be nervous the first two or three (interviews) than go into their first interview and be scared to death.”
Interviewer and Alexander City Chamber of Commerce vice president of business development Jacob Meacham said the Senior Blitz helps train students to have interpersonal communication and soft skills like thinking on their feet, which is something businesses need.
“I think it’s an example of the high school being responsive to the needs of the business community,” Meacham said. “Our school system is understanding what our business community needs out of the (students) the school system’s producing and this is a proactive step in providing that.”
Wilkinson said even the 12 to 15 seniors on a band trip right now will participate in a smaller Senior Blitz after they return.
“(Band director Dale Bloodworth) got it set up with some of his community leaders who are going to come in and interview them too,” Wilkinson said. “So we try to get every senior to at least have one hour of interviews.”
Students who didn’t start their interviews at 8 a.m. waited outside the gym 10 minutes before their round of interviews. Cheaney Keel said she wasn’t nervous going into the interviews because she has interviewed for jobs before.
Keel told the interviewers she plans to attend Central Alabama Community College and complete its marketing internship.
“I’m going to transfer to Auburn after my two years at CACC and major in business and minor in interior design,” Keel said.
Anthoney Journey was also confident because the school also holds events like the schools World of Works, which showcases programs and classes to freshmen, the Wildcat Showcase, which is an accumulation of student work, and the Reality Check program, which is put on by sophomores through seniors for freshmen.
“I’ll show them I’m confident with eye contact, speaking clearly and giving them my best image,” Journey said. “We’ve been doing (similar programs) since ninth grade so this is four years now so I should be good at it.”
Wilkinson said the administration also gets mostly positive feedback from the interviewers. One thing interviewers mostly noticed last year was the students don’t talk themselves up in interviews.
“(The seniors are) very reserved,” Wilkinson said. “You go into an interview, that’s your time. You got to brag about all the things you’ve done and accomplished. That’s one thing we stressed to the students this year is based on last year’s feedback is that you need to talk about yourself a little bit more.”
Meacham was impressed by the students’ skills and seeing them present thorough post-high school plans.
“They all have a plan for what they’re going to do when they graduate here in just a few months whether it’s going to CACC or going to a college somewhere else in our state or beyond or do a program training for the next step in life,” Meacham said. “Seeing they not only have a plan, but have a realistic idea of how to accomplish it I think has been the most impressive part.”