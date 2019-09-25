It was team push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups and more for Benjamin Russell’s Navy JROTC Saturday at the Gator Games in Pensacola, Florida.
The Gator Games is a competition between high school Navy JROTC programs in southwestern Alabama and northwestern Florida.
The programs competed in physical team activities such as sit-ups with their arms linked, relays, tug of war, wheelbarrows and a shuttle run, which involves a team of 10 walking in cadence on planks supported by ropes.
Benjamin Russell’s program did not win any challenges but had fun, according to cadet lieutenant commander and junior Mikaylah Ray.
“It was really fun this year,” Ray said. “We had quite a few people participate. It was hot but we got everything. We did our best. We cleaned up. Everyone listened. We all did very well.”
Thirty-six students in the program represented Benjamin Russell, which competed for the 16th time in the games. Freshman Austin Kenney said the event was challenging.
“It gets you moving, working out and working as a team,” Kenney said.
The program practiced the shuttle run for a week to place in the competition, according to freshman Cassidy Smith.
“After school we had practiced until around 4:30 (p.m.),” Smith said. “I’ll probably do it again next year.”
Ray said the shuttle race was the hardest challenge and her favorite part was the teamwork with her classmates.
“We weren’t as separated in little cliques this time,” Ray said. “We all enjoyed each other’s company. We were all helping each other out and giving advice and listening.”
Ray joked the most challenging thing for the competition wasn’t the work itself but heading there after BRHS’ homecoming football game Friday night. The program left Alexander City after 11:30 p.m., arrived in Pensacola at 3 a.m. and competed at 8 a.m.
“We were very tired and very sunburned,” Ray said.
Kenney said, “Everybody was a little crisp.”
Ray said the JROTC might compete in an Iron Man challenge later this year.
“They executed something fairly complex and made it happen without needing a teacher there to say, ‘OK what are we doing next?’” naval science instructor and JROTC commander Ben Smith said. “They just did it. It was great.”