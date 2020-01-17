Benjamin Russell’s Navy JROTC program added some new faces from Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend schools last week. The program officially added students from Tallapoosa County Schools this January after the county and Alexander City Schools announced a partnership last May.
“I think it’s good for the schools because for Tallapoosa County it offers something to their students they didn’t have before,” naval science instructor Ben Smith said. “For Benjamin Russell it gets us motivated students who really want to be here in the class. That just does nothing but benefit our students to give us a broader base of talent and more participation. It makes it a whole lot more fun and they can learn from each other.”
There are currently two Horseshoe Bend students and four Dadeville students who started Tuesday. City schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said it took a while to add them because of coordinating school system schedules.
“Any time you put in a new program it’s going to take working out some kinks,” Lankford said. “We’re excited because we hope the program builds.”
Dadeville sophomore Tatyana Williams joined the program after principal Chris Hand announced registration. She and her classmates leave Dadeville before their fourth block ends.
“I like it a lot,” Williams said. “It’s very hardcore and I like a challenge.”
Williams said the class is a way to be active and have fun.
Horseshoe Bend junior Brylee Griffith joined because he wants to be a U.S. National Guard mechanic. He heard about the program through a recruiter and his school’s guidance counselor and leaves for it when the fourth block bell rings.
“I wanted to learn all about the military and learn what it’s about just in case I don’t want to do it, but I still do,” Griffith said. “I like it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. They’re good to us. They discipline us. They keep us in check and I like it.”
The programs first week back included orientation, issuing uniforms, physical training and holding a social for the new students.
“I’m really excited to have them here because I don’t know many kids from other schools,” Benjamin Russell junior Kailey Pennington said. “I think it’s nice to get to know other kids I’ve never met before because they’re not in my school.”
Benjamin Russell students led their peers in exercise Thursday and explained the workout techniques they used to new students.
“I think it’s just good that we’re growing the unit and we’re adding new people to our family who weren’t here before,” Pennington said. “That’s always a good thing.”
Smith said the new students are motivated and excited.
“I think we’re going to get them to fit right in and it’s going to be great,” Smith said.
The program can have more teams if there are more students and is interested in doing JROTC color guard with Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend schools’ football games, according to Smith.
“What I really hope to do is start growing leadership from these other schools and I hope they go back to their schools and they’re wearing their uniforms there too,” Smith said. “So I’m hoping they’re showing off and getting everybody there excited and next year we get even more participation.
“I’m hoping we can get enough participation that we can branch out even more and let the community and let their parents see them. I think it’s going to be awesome.”
County schools superintendent Joe Windle said in a statement the partnership is a “win-win” for both school systems.
“This is another opportunity for our students to participate in a proven leadership program,” Windle said. “ROTC instills personal discipline, individual responsibility, communication skills and teamwork. This fits with our mission statement of ‘preparing our students for success in college, career and citizenship.’”
Lankford said opening the program is a benefit and helps students have pride. He hopes the county schools can open some of its career technical programs to the city schools.
“I think it’s great for us,” Lankford said. “If we have something they need, we want to keep the door open.”