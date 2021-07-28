A new program this year will allow several incoming Benjamin Russell High School ninth-graders to graduate in four years with both a high school diploma and an associate's degree.
Under the new Wildcat LEAP (Leaders Excelling in Academic Pathways) fellowship, students will be able to earn transferable college credits from Central Alabama Community College alongside their high school classes free of charge.
At a photo op after the board of education meeting Tuesday, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford celebrated the first LEAP fellows, adding that he'd been working toward the program since joining the school system in 2019.
"That vision came to fruition this year because of the partnerships and support from CACC, but also because of the central office people that take things out of my mind and actually put (them) into an action plan," Lankford said.
In addition to meeting certain academic, disciplinary and attendance requirements, qualifying students must interview for the fellowship.
"And I'm here to tell you this was not an easy thing to do, being an eighth-grade student facing a panel of adults from the high school, the central office and the community college," career tech director Dr. Kim Davis said. "They did an outstanding job."
The all-female class to make it through that interview process is made up of eight students — Kennedi Hoyett, Anabelle Gordon, Anna Michal McCaleb, Kandalyn Gregg, Sara Grace Jackson, Makenly Waters, Olivia Booker and Julia Walters.
"We did have some boys that were eligible; not every student that was eligible chose to participate," Davis said.
Alex City Schools students return to classes Aug. 18.