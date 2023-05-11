IMG-2474.jpg
Benjamin Russell High School FFA chapter earned five first place awards during Alabama’s central district competition last month. 

 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Benjamin Russell High School students will soon travel to Montgomery to once again compete for the title of state champions. 

Ashton Lamberth celebrated after receiving first place in extemporaneous speaking at the FFA central district competition last month. 

