Benjamin Russell High School students will soon travel to Montgomery to once again compete for the title of state champions.
The high school’s FFA chapter will represent the Wildcats as well as Alexander City on June 7 during the 95th Alabama FFA Annual State Convention.
Several of the chapter’s students qualified for the state-level competition following central district competitions last month. Ben Russell FFA advisor Josh Williams expressed excitement at the prospects of students advancing once more to state, including the number of teams this year, which he remarked as unprecedented.
“We're excited about the number of students that we're getting to take this year. You know, that's gonna be our largest group that we've taken,” he said.
The school chapter celebrated receiving national championship awards in November, but had cause to rejoice in April also after seven teams advanced to state.
Even with national championship titles, students have yet to rest on their laurels as Williams said practice has continued ever since nationals last year.
“We started in November getting ready for this year's contest so there is a ton of preparation that goes into it,” he said. “The students spend a whole lot of time before school, after school and at home studying the material.
He also noted the school has had a leg up with practice due to ongoing investment in the school’s program, and the addition of a second instructor.
“We hired Matthew Wilson and this is his first year there. He has helped train half of the teams, and has done a really good job his first year as a teacher and training some of the teams that are competing at a really high-level,” Williams said.
Competitions include two portions — a hands-on project and a written exam. Participants, as either teams or individuals, will compete in dozens of categories related to agricultural and related fields.
In the weeks ahead, students will dedicate time that is typically summer vacation toward competition preparation.
“With their written exam, some of these teams’ exams come out of a test bank, often containing 400 to 500 questions,” he said. “So, I'm asking them to go home and read through, you know, maybe a 100 questions a night, and make sure that they haven't forgotten them, and they're refreshed on the skills that they're gonna need to compete.”
Among the central district winners included:
Ag Mechanics — First Place: Hudson Daniel, Avery Benton, Davis Barnett and Chandler Patterson; Small Engines — First Place: Kayden Ray, Chaden Allen, Camron Vickers and Damien Billups; Public Speaking — First Place: Jackson Colley; Extemporaneous Speaking — 1st Place: Ashton Lamberth; Land Evaluation — First Place: Sean Pennington, Kayden Ray, Grayson Weithoner, Davis Barnett; Ag Construction — Second Place: Travis Smith, Benton Stegall, Logan Lumpkin and Dylan Highland; Aquaculture — Third Place: Carder Lashley, Hudson Clark and Grayson Weithoner; Nursery - Landscape — Fifth Place: Anna Michal McCaleb, Clark Dennis, Katey Tucker and Haylin Roberts; Meats Evaluation — Fifth Place: William Lovett, Lynley Forbus, Linley Brown and Brandon Hicks; Creed Speaking — Seventh Place: Christina Cobb; Floriculture — Seventh Place: Urial Mora, Dylan Eastridge and Miranda Coker; Horse Evaluation —11th Place: Brodie Holman, Michael Stroud and Raymond Woods and Jaden Davis.