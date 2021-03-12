"The mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell," one of those throwaway lines memorized in biology class, has also become a shorthand for one of the main critiques of the American educational system — that it fills students with information but renders them useless at learning a trade, earning a living or filing their taxes.
Benjamin Russell's career technical education director Dr. Kimberly Davis said the education system can be a constant push and pull between academic- and career-oriented learning.
"Several years ago, there was a great emphasis on (career tech) but then in the whole country there became more of a push for 'everybody needs to go to college, everybody needs to go to college,'" Davis said. "And yes, it is good, even with career tech you need some post-secondary education a lot of times."
According to Benjamin Russell guidance counselor Richard Burton, 86% of 2020 graduates went on to pursue some form of postsecondary education. Most of that 86% continued their studies at a two-year college.
Pushing students toward college remains a stated goal of Alexander City Schools.
"As a school, that's one of the main priorities that we try to stick to — encouraging students to further their education at either two- or four- year colleges," Burton said last month. "We still send that message out to the students and parents."
At the same time, Alabama State Department of Education is giving out grants incentivizing school districts to offer career tech programs. Alexander City Schools was allocated $48,290 in 2020 for career tech education.
"In the past five to 10 years, it has really become more apparent — the skilled trades are what is needed in the workforce," Davis said. "And so that is our focus: to prepare our students to go onto postsecondary education, but to also have the skills they need if they want to go straight into the workforce."
Some programs allow students to graduate high school with professional certifications, such as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) credential.
The career tech department also comes with other perks for the school district, including free landscaping by the environmental resource management students, free manicures from the cosmetology students (BRHS principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson has happily obliged) and 3D-printed pencil holders given as a gift to school board members from the engineering and robotics students.
Davis estimates 60-70% of the student body is enrolled in one of the career tech programs, including the aforementioned as well as business management, computer science, sports medicine, health science, family and consumer science and ROTC. Each program can have anywhere between 110-15 students enrolled per year, with some students in multiple programs, she said. Students can also dual-enroll at Central Alabama Community College.
"If they start early enough they can actually finish an associate degree by the time they finish high school," Davis said.