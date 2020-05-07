The Benjamin Russell Class of 2020 may not have the traditional graduation ceremony they always imagined, but school officials are doing what they can to keep some normalcy for the seniors. Thursday night the school announced graduation will be held on its original date of May 22.
"The graduation will be on Facebook Live and recorded by our local television station," a post on Benjamin Russell's Facebook page read. "We wished that this graduation was a traditional one but with the safety concerns of COVID-19, we will have to make some changes to protect everyone involved with this ceremony."
According to the Facebook post, each senior will hear his or her name being called as he or she walks across the stage in the auditorium to pick up a high school diploma in front of their immediate family.
"We will have groups of 20 seniors with each senior having a maximum of six family members rotating in and out of the auditorium every 30 minutes starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 22," the post read.
Times will be assigned by alphabetical order. Only one senior and a maximum of six family members will be allowed in the auditorium at a time.
Each senior and family will have only two designated parking spots in the student parking lot for the family, including the senior. The senior must be in one of the two vehicles with the family. All must stay in the vehicles until a staff member directs you to exit the vehicle and walk as a family to lobby of the auditorium.
"Like most businesses now, we will have an X every 6 feet for the senior and family to stand as they enter auditorium," the post continued.
Alexander City Police Department officers will be on hand to ensure only two vehicles per family are parking in the student parking lot.
As staff members guide the senior and family into the auditorium, the senior will walk down the aisle by the wall and the family member will walk down the center aisle toward the stage. The senior will give the teacher with the wired microphone an index card with his or her name on it. The teacher will call out the senior’s name as he or she walks across the stage to pick up a diploma cover off the table near Dr. Anthony Wilkinson. There will be no handshake.
"(Each) senior will stop for a quick picture for photographer and their family members," the post read. "Senior will leave diploma cover on table after the picture. Both senior and family members will exit up the aisle by the wall to the main lobby of the school where they will turn in their gowns and pick up their senior packets.
The senior packet will have items such as diploma, diploma cover, official transcripts, etc. Staff members will guide senior and family members out of the main lobby and use the sidewalk that is to the right of the ninth-grade building to the parking lot. Senior and family members need to leave campus quickly as the next group of 20 seniors and family members will need those parking spots.
According to the Facebook post, seniors who paid their senior fees will receive their cap and gowns when they turn in their Chromebooks on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
"In addition, we will also give out honor cords, NHS collars and tassels, and index card with name on it," the post read. "Seniors who do not have cap and gown will not participate in graduation. All seniors are expected to be graduation dress code.
"We want to remind all seniors and family members that there will be no celebration gatherings on school campus after the ceremony. Due to the rotation of almost 200 seniors and family members, we need for everyone to not arrive until about 10 minutes of their time and leave immediately after the ceremony."
School officials know this plan is not what seniors and families wish they could experience but it's the best way they know how to do handle the event during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Your BR Family wants you to have the experience of graduating from BRHS," the post read. "Although this may not be ideal, it is a way that we can honor you and your family with a personal touch. We missed you guys and hope you are excited about having this graduation ceremony in your honor."
Parents are asked to check their emails for the latest school information.