Due to the amended safer-at-home order announced by Gov. Kay Ivey last week, Benjamin Russell has announced a decision to host a voluntary, non-traditional graduation ceremony.
The new ceremony will be held at Martin-Savarese Stadium at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex on Thursday.
The optional ceremony at the football field will have strict guidelines. There will be two separate ceremonies to graduate the Class of 2020, each consisting of 100 seniors at a time. The first will begin at 5 p.m. with the second one following at 7:30 p.m.
In the event of rain, there will be no makeup date; the ceremony will simply be moved indoors in the auditorium at 9 a.m. Friday, May 22 with the original plans.
Benjamin Russell officials have released several details on procedures for the ceremonies at the football fields. They have teamed up with the Alexander City Police Department, the Alex City Parks and Recreation Department, Mayor Tommy Spraggins and the staff at the Alexander City Schools central office to ensure all protocols will be enforced.
All family members, which will be limited to six per senior, will be required to wear masks. Guests will not be allowed in the ceremony without appropriate masks.
Social distancing will be enforced during the ceremony as well as upon entering and exciting the stadium. Each senior may have only six family members attending and a maximum of two vehicles per family, with the senior being in one of the two. This will be strict enforced by the ACPD. There will be no drop-offs and all traffic will be one-way. Families must enter the Sportplex from Elkahatchee Road and leave via Highway 22.
All family members must enter the pass gate as a group; no one will be allowed into the stadium unless they are with the rest of the group. Family groups will be counted and checked at the pass gate and small children will be included as one family members. If people have to wait for additional guests in their group, they will be asked to go to a holding area until all members of the party arrive.
Parking will be available in Lots A and B. It is imperative people do not come early for the parking lot and wait for the second ceremony; the parking lot will be cleared from the first ceremony before the next group enters.
The pass gate will be open at 4:30 p.m. for the first group of seniors.
Once family groups are checked off, they will be ushered by members of the rec department to a designated seating area. There will be no preferential seating and the entire home side will be marked to enforce 6-foot social distancing between groups.
Seniors will report directly in dress cope with their caps and gowns to their designated gate. Depending on last name, it will either be the front home ticket gate or the visiting ticket gate near the north end zone. Seniors will receive more information about this directly. No family member will be allowed at the staging area for seniors.
The actual ceremony will be non-traditional in nature and each last approximately 30 minutes.
After beginning the Pomp and Circumstance march at 5 p.m., there will be a welcome, salutatorian and valedictorian speeches and receiving of the diplomas. BRHS principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson will hand out diplomas and take a photo with each senior without a handshake. Seniors will then head directly to the south end zone; after all graduates are announced, the crowd can cheer and applause. The seniors will then sing the Alma Mater and toss their caps before being ushered off the field by BRHS faculty members.
After dropping off their rental gowns and picking up their senior packets, seniors must exit to the parking lots. Seniors will not be allowed in the stands and no family members will be allowed on the field.
Every person must leave the stadium and parking lot for the second graduation, which will follow all the same procedures and protocols with gates opening at 7 p.m. for the ceremony at 7:30 p.m.
No balloons or airhorns will be allowed, and Benjamin Russell officials are strongly encouraging babies and small children not attend for their own protection.
There will be no graduation practice; seniors will receive more detailed information in their emails about when to arrive, what gate to report to, etc. Seniors who are late will not participate.
The non-traditional graduation ceremony — whether at the football field or indoors in the auditorium — are optional. If seniors do not want to participate, rental gowns must be returned to Benjamin Russell by noon Thursday. Seniors can keep their caps.