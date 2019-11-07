Get ready to saddle up this weekend for a special benefit ride for the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch. “Best of America by Horseback” host Tom Seay is hosting the event Friday through Sunday at the ranch.
“Best of America by Horseback” is a horse travel and trail riding show.
“One of the things (the show does) is trail rides,” ranch director Candace Gulley said. “(Seay) thought it would be good to use a trail ride.”
The ride will be on 15 miles of trails and the ranch is expecting 75 riders. The event starts at noon Friday but will have an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The opening ceremony will honor military personnel for Veterans Day and have a performance.
“(Visitors will) be able to see the girls from the girls ranch perform in their first-ever drill by horseback,” Gulley said.
A trail and obstacle clinic will also be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gulley said the event will also have craft vendors and a banquet and barn dance Saturday night.
Gulley said the ranch is hoping to raise $6,000 this weekend, which would fund barn walls.
All of the rider fees go directly to the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch. The events are all free to watch.
“I want to thank everybody who’s come together and pulled this together,” Gulley said. “The community has stepped up in a big way.”
The last day of registration is today. To register or donate, call 334-321-8363.