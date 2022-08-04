TerryRide-9.jpg
Exhaust was in the morning air on Saturday as residents of Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas held a motorcycle rally to raise donations for Alexander City resident Terry Norwood, who is enduring a nine-year battle with lung cancer.

PHOTOS: Charity ride raises money for local man needing transplants

Motorcycle riders came together Saturday, July 30, to raise money for Terry Norwood, who is enduring a nine-year battle with lung cancer. Norwood needs a double lung transplant but is currently working to put on weight before he can be approved for transplant.

