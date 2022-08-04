Exhaust was in the morning air on Saturday as residents of Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas held a motorcycle rally to raise donations for Alexander City resident Terry Norwood, who is enduring a nine-year battle with lung cancer.
Over 60 individuals suited up in leather and painted helmets gathered at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex on July 30 to support their fellow biker and Alexander City resident with a “Two-Wheels and Trikes for Terry” ride to raise donations to help Norwood receive medical help to be put onto a waiting list for a double-lung transplant.
Norwood’s normal weekend pleasure for being out on the open road on his chopper has been drastically hindered by a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) diagnosis in 2013, which has weakened his lungs to the point of a need for not one transplant, but two, even through numerous treatments and lung cleanings. He can’t get onto the UAB transplant list until his current health improves through treatment, which is the goal for the funds collected at the ride.
PHOTOS: Charity ride raises money for local man needing transplants
Motorcycle riders came together Saturday, July 30, to raise money for Terry Norwood, who is enduring a nine-year battle with lung cancer. Norwood needs a double lung transplant but is currently working to put on weight before he can be approved for transplant.
Riders were charged $20 per vehicle with additional passengers $5 per person for the 100-mile trip there and back through the morning scenery of Coosa and Clay Counties before coming to a stop in Lineville, where the group rested to get gas as needed and prepare for the way back.
Over $2,200 was raised in the single morning, with every bit of it handed directly to Norwood himself as his expression filled with emotion.
“It really impressed me,” Norwood said. “I didn’t realize how many people cared until they come out here and do stuff like this. And it really touches your heart.”
Members of the Charity Riders and the Christian Motorcyclists Association were many of the faces that brought their decked-out Harley Davidsons and other branded bikes to the Sportplex grounds. As well as help setup and teardown tents and tables from members of a congregation in Stewartville.
Bikers weren’t going home with just a good time and full hearts, however. All bike ride participants and those who donated but didn’t ride were put into a raffle for a slurry of prizes sponsored by local businesses for when the group got back, as well as hot dogs and cold sodas awaiting their arrival.
Hats, shirts, gift bags, car cleaning solution and wipes, wrench sockets and more were given out to raffle ticket holders, with some winners claiming as many as three prizes when all was said and done because of the plentifulness of prizes to sort through.
“It is the best thing we can do for anybody,” said Dwayne Kirk said of the donation ride. “This is something that everybody needs to participate in and give 100 percent because you never know when it could be you.”
Similar rides are put on by the group and Pattie McLain whenever they see an opportunity to help. McLain oversaw Norwood’s donation ride and commended the generosity of others to make days like Saturday possible.
“We can work hard to do these rides, but if our brothers and sisters don’t back them, we can’t get them done,” McLain said.
With the funds collected from the ride, the next steps in Norwood’s treatment process start to become a reality while he looks forward to the next time he too can grip his handlebars for another ride.
“I’m [going to] be back out there,” Norwood said without hesitation. “When I get my lung, it ain’t [going to] be long until I get back out there.”
