Ben Russell students win regional theater award

At first, it seems disaster has struck an Alexander City theater production, but according to the show’s producers, the devastation is entirely intentional.
That is the plot of a play Benjamin Russell High School (BRHS) students will perform Friday, Nov. 18. Shannon Culver, the school’s fine arts teacher, explained that 25 students will perform a theatrical comedy in which a stage production goes awry, titled “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.”
“It's a British comedy and essentially is about everything that could go wrong in a theater production. Everything that can go wrong with stereotypical actors happens in this show,” she said.
Culver stumbled across the play adaptation this summer and latched onto the premise as a life-long lover of the theatrical arts. Wishing to add an Alexander City twist, the 19-year educator pitched the play to her students earlier in the school semester.
“I read the play and laughed so hard. I'm like this is us [our class]. I've been involved in theater since elementary school, and this has been one of my favorite shows I've ever done,” Culver said.
The rendition seems to have resonated with the public as the school’s stage play recently earned a third place award during the Alabama Conference of Theatre District competition earlier this month. According to Culver, the regional competition encompasses several counties in Central Alabama, inclduding Tallapoosa County.
In addition to the overall award, several students also received All-Star Acting awards, with six students advancing to represent BRHS at the State Festival at Troy University in December.
Culver noted, however, that her satisfaction derives from watching her students enjoy their passions.
“What is rewarding for me is helping my children express themselves and build a community. We have kids in this class that are from all walks of life,” she said. “I have valedictorians, drum majors, kids with special needs and those that play sports all in my class. It's one of the few places where they can come together and become part of something special.”
For those that would like to watch the award-winning stage adaptation, there will be a public showing of “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” at BRHS Friday, Nov. 18. The show will commence at 7 p.m., with an admission fee of $5. Tickets can be purchased through Go Fan ahead of time or at the door.
The following students will represent BRHS at the Alabama Conference of Theatre State Festival: Celeste Dansby, stage management, Brody Mann, solo acting, Carlee Fuller, solo acting, Ashton Lambert, solo acting, Hope Abrams, solo musical and Ella Simmons, Solo Musical.