Wyatt Allen felt nerve-racking excitement as he appeared before 68,000 people in Indianapolis last week.
The Dadeville-native walked into Lucas Oil Stadium Friday, Oct. 28, where judges crowned him a national champion in the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. Allen described the moment as surreal, completely unaware that he had achieved history that day.
“We found out that I was a finalist a couple months ago, but they didn't announce the national winner until we got there,” Allen said. “It was definitely a good feeling, a little nerve-wracking, but it was definitely an adrenaline rush being in front of all those people.”
Allen along with eight other Benjamin Russell High School students participated throughout last week in the annual FFA Nationals, leaving the conference with several record-breaking awards. Held from Oct. 26-29, students competed both individually and as teams against thousands of schools across the nation, according to Ben Russell FFA advisor Josh Williams.
“This is the largest annual conference held in the U.S. with 68,000 people in attendance,” Williams said. “We were in this huge stadium seeing Benjamin Russell High School students' names flash across the screen so that was pretty neat to see.”
In addition to Allen, Camden Adair was a national finalist in the Forestry Management proficiency award area and is in the top four in the nation. According to Williams, this marks the first time in history that a member from Benjamin Russell FFA has been named either a national finalist or national champion.
“I wanted our students to realize that they have the opportunity to be recognized on a national level. I knew they were good enough and now they have the inspiration of seeing them accomplish this,” Williams said. “This gives the students the confidence to say, ‘I can put in the work and follow this example. I, someone in Alexander City and Tallapoosa County, have a shot to be represented on the national stage.’”
Williams attributed both Adair and Allen’s dedication as deciding factors in their nominations.
Allen in particular achieved a national championship title in the individual competition category, amazing judges, according to Williams, by transforming his class project focused on training rodeo horses into a full-fledged business.
Williams explained that Allen’s project specifically comprised the competition’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) category, a multi-year endeavor that extensively delves into one of 50 agricultural areas.
“They write an application based on the project that includes pictures of them completing steps, including challenges they faced, what they learned and what they accomplished during the project,” Williams said.
Following an application submission, judges then conduct an interview in which they question finalists about their projects further before finally ranking a national champion.
For Allen, specifically, Williams noted that the high schooler harnessed his hobby for horse-riding and rodeos into a viable business venture. Allen’s business services in particular provided horse training services for clients engaging in rodeo competitions.
“He focused on how he trains his horses, and basically ran a full-time business while in school,” Williams said. “He got up at 5 a.m. every single-day, and he was ready. He put in 50 or 60 hours a week sometimes. He didn't become a national champion by fluke, but actually put in time and hard work.”
However, for Allen, it isn’t only hard work, he is just following a passion he loves.
“It definitely was hard work, but I enjoyed it,” Allen said.
Allen is currently pursuing a general agriculture degree at East Mississippi Community College, and is continuing to ride horses and compete in rodeos.