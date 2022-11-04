Wyatt Allen felt nerve-racking excitement as he appeared before 68,000 people in Indianapolis last week. 

FFA Nationals Champs
Camden Adair stands in the  Lucas Oil Stadium as a member of BRHS FFA Nationals team. Adair was a national finalist in the Forestry Management proficiency award area and is in the top four in the nation in the category. 
BRHS FFA Agricultural Mechanics team traveled to Indianapolis and finished as a bronze competitor during the FFA Nationals last week. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

