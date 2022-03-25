Benjamin Russell High School senior Madison Barnett has been selected as a 2021 National Merit finalist, beating out over 200 Alabama students for the title.
The news was announced during an Alexander City Board of Education meeting on Thursday, March 24, where school leaders applauded Barnett for her academic excellence. Benjamin Russell High School Principal Shannon Benefield took time to address the board and note the importance of Barnett’s achievement.
“This is something that we haven't had in a long time and I want to take some time tonight to celebrate a win we had at Benjamin Russell. We are really proud of her and the work that she's doing,” Benefield said.
Barnett was selected as a semifinalist in September along with 211 other Alabama seniors, all competing for a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.
Even being considered a semifinalist is a great honor as the candidate pool is comprised of 16,000 students across the country, representing less than one percent of all U.S. high school seniors. All these students are in contention to become National Merit finalists.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the National Scholarship Corporation, to become a finalist, a student and their respective high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.
The organization certainly felt Barnett met those qualifications as she is on track to graduate with an honors diploma, and contributes to her school as both a varsity team tennis player and a National Honor Society member.Of the recognition, Madison said she is happy having just been considered for the award.
“I'm really excited because I have a good shot for a great scholarship for the college I’m attending, the University of Alabama, in the fall and I'm just thankful for receiving it,” Madison said.
Michael and Melinda Barnett, Madison’s parents, expressed their happiness for their daughter. The family has lived in Tallapoosa County for 26 years and are looking forward to seeing their daughter attend college this fall.
“She has worked very hard and deserves everything she gets and we are absolutely proud of her,” Barnett’s parents said.
Madison plans to major in computer engineering in the fall, and eventually pursue a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Alabama.