Earlier this week, Benjamin Russell High School (BRHS) alumni converged in Alexander City to celebrate a particular veteran’s birthday.
The high school’s 1964 alumni class donated a book Thursday to Adelia M. Russell Library in memory of a former classmate. “From the Shadows: A Tribute to the 1968 West Point Graduates Who Gave Their Lives in Vietnam” acknowledges the military service of 1964 BRHS class president Lieutenant Harry Ellis Hayes.
According to Hayes’ classmates, the group selected Nov. 10 for the dedication because the date marks Hayes’ birthday. Although Hayes died while serving in the Vietnam War over 50 years ago, his classmates still remember his special day.
Library Director Amy Huff described the book donation as heartfelt, explaining that the library hosted a ceremony with Hayes’ classmates in order to honor the war hero.
“I thought this was important because it is Veterans Day and it's also this gentleman's birthday that they are recognizing,” Huff said. “It was just a wonderful way to memorialize him and his service.”
Huff noted the occasion as especially significant for Alexander City given Friday marked Veterans Day, and said Hayes' memory will live in the library’s hall thanks to the donation.
The book will reside within the library’s Alabama History Room where Huff said his story will forever inspire future generations.
“There's so much history in the Alabama History Room about veterans and people from Alexander City, Tallapoosa County and Alabama,” she said. “The room actually was created to do just that, and have a history collection of these areas so these people and their memories wouldn't go away and that we could carry on them.”
The book will be displayed alongside other books and artifacts relating to Alexander City with one additional copy joining the library’s circulation that paterons can read at their leisure.
The novel’s author, retired Lieutenant Colonel John Hendley, wrote the book as a tribute to his fellow 1968 graduates killed during the Vietnam War and chronicles Hendley’s years attending West Point Military Academy.
The book honors 20 West Point graduates, including Alexander City-native Hayes, who tragically died in the line of duty. Hayes was killed March 31, 1970, just one week after arriving in Vietnam. According to high school classmates, Nov. 10 would have been Hayes’ 77th birthday.
During the ceremony, the 1964 alumni class recognized Lance Corporal Herbert Dunaway, who was killed on Aug. 12, 1966 while serving in the United States Marine Corps.