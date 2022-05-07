Ben Russell establishes new tech honor society

Students at Benjamin Russell High School were honored Friday as the newest inductees into the National Technical Honor Society, the honor society for career and technical education.
Thirty students were inducted for membership based on their skill development and academic achievement in their career and technical courses. In order to qualify, a person must be a secondary or postsecondary student participating in a career and technical education pathway, program, major or coursework.
Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for career and technical education, serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges, and universities. Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.
Members must meet several academic requirements including a unweighted 3.0 GPA, a minimum overall 3.0 career and technical education specific unweighted GPA.
Strong leadership and character traits also are important with honesty, dependability, responsibility, high quality task performance and pride in work performed being among the qualifications for inductees. Members must also be good at cooperation and have an ability to work well with others and foster Initiative, leadership and civic responsibility.
The new inductees of the National Technical Honor Society at Benjamin Russell High School are part of the organization’s 3607 chapter.
New inductees include: Camden C. Adair, Robert F. Bice, Eli R. Billingsley, Weston C. Blake, Brooklyn D. Bowden, Sarah E. Brown, Charley A. Burgess, Carson A. Carter, Kealana A. Carver, Reginald B. Clifton, Jahron L. Coley, Lori Ennis, Meghan Flournoy, Paige Forbus, Karlee B. Fuller, Katelyn S. Henderson, Holley G. Humphrey, Geunwoo Jeong, Taylor M. Jones, Bethany N. Mask, Trace McCaleb, Ka'Shunna Z. McKinney, Emily F. Pennington, Dylan P. Pham, Mackenzie A. Prat, Ashley E. Sewell, Hanna G. Smith, Antoine S. Thomas, Haley Walker and Zimmiyah D.