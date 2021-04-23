Dale Bloodworth is trying to contain his excitement — he has band concerts to conduct.
It will be the first live concerts in front of an audience for many in the Benjamin Russell bands in more than a year as the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to in-person music last year.
“Everybody is asking if we are going to get to dress up, if we are going to get to wear our uniforms?” Bloodworth said. “Most of the time they whine about that. Now they are like hey we want to look good, we want this to be special.
“It has just kind of turned into that. Coming out of this pandemic, we are realizing we are going to have this concert and it is going to be inside.”
Bloodworth didn’t recycle music planned for last year’s spring concert.
“This is totally new,” Bloodworth said. “Every year I select music based on our students’ strengths and experience.This is a little bit different. We didn’t get a chance to do music assessment so I didn’t choose music that is really challenging for that.”
This year Bloodworth spread the concerts over three dates, one each for the different bands to allow for social distancing. Bloodworth said he expects the crowds to near 50% for each performance, below the current 75% capacity requirement.
Bloodworth said each of the concerts will feature something a little different. Tuesday, April 27 the BRHS concert and jazz bands one and two will perform. It has a selection of music from “O’ Brother Where Art Thou.” Thursday, April 29 the BRHS symphonic band will perform. It will feature BRHS valedictorian Valerie Tauro on piano with Grieg Piano Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, first movement.
“She is such a wonderful musician,” Bloodworth said. “It all is just wonderful. There is something for everyone.”
The Alexander City Middle School advanced and intermediate jazz bands will be in concert Tuesday, May 4. All concerts start at 7 p.m.
Bloodworth said teaching music remotely was difficult and presented challenges in keeping students motivated.
“We weren’t prepared technologic speaking at that time for what happened,” Bloodworth said. “Basically what we did with our program last spring was plan for something productive in the fall. We worked on our leadership auditions, tried to get as many things in place as possible. We planned for a fall show. It gave us some time to work on that with the kids. All the time we had no idea if it would happen.”
It was difficult because remote teaching of music takes much of the fun from it that keeps high schoolers interested.
“There were a lot of things that were hard,” Bloodworth said. “Music is so tactile and the kids don’t want to experience music at the high school level academically.
“Teaching them music theory and music history in a really academic way became a stressor for them. They are dealing with their four core courses and those teachers have a curriculum given to them by the state. We don’t have a curriculum, we have standards to follow that are really based on each year of a student’s development. Those are all backed up by live performance.”
During the middle of the pandemic virtual options were the only way to teach music.
“I was coaching some of the kids that auditioned for all-state doing video lessons, you can’t rehearse live because there is too much latency it just doesn’t work that well,” Bloodworth said.
“We did some recording of materials. We did use an interactive assessment platform provided by the central office with COVID funds, but none of that was as good being in person.”
All the effort paid off. Bloodworth didn’t have any large groups practicing but with small groups practicing it started to come together.
“We were able to put together a productive fall and play a lot of music,” Bloodworth said. “That is something we were able to focus on all year long. We were not able to get a Christmas concert in though.”
But just because an in person concert wasn’t possible didn’t mean the bands didn’t try.
“We worked in class and still put together a presentation that we released on social media that had something from all of our bands here at the high school and the middle school Christmas wise,” Bloodworth said.
After Christmas break Bloodworth was able to bring more students into the bandroom to practice. Band members came together and even the symphonic band with about 60 members, nothing happened.
“We have not had any close quarters exposure or quarantine for contacts from inside the band,” Bloodworth said. “When they are not playing, the masks have been on. They have been wonderful.”
Bloodworth and some of his students have already had some experience of music with an audience this year.
“We just had kids make the Alabama All State Band,” Bloodworth said. “Being down there and hearing kids play live, it was so emotional. We didn’t realize we hadn’t heard that for a year and a half. The kids are excited. It is starting to become real for them. They are realizing they are going to get to play for an audience.”
Bloodworth is just happy to see live concerts returning where his students can interact with the audience.
“Having a spring concert is having a normal end to your band year,” Bloodworth said. “It is like this keystone to going back to normal. We have put together some really nice programs and are really excited to have an audience and play live.”