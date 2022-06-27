Benjamin Russell High School students took time to help their community last week as members of the school’s sports teams volunteered to improve housing throughout the area.
The students specifically participated in Project 4:12, a community outreach project that Alexander City’s First United Methodist Church established in partnership with the Fuller Center for Housing.
Jimmy Yates, who leads the church’s initiative, explained that he and his wife have traveled to the Appalachian region for the last 23 years to conduct home repair for needy families, but decided this year to address local housing issues throughout Tallapoosa County.
“My wife, Barbara, and I have led the mission trip for the last 20 years, and we decided that there's just as much of a need in Alexander city and in Tallapoosa County, and wanted to do something at home this year,” Yates said. “So, I had a conversation with the folks at the high school and they wanted some of their athletes to participate.”
Yates received more help than he was expecting when over 130 students participated in the project. Between June 16-18, the students repaired 21 homes throughout the area.
Among the improvements included yard maintenance as well as interior and exterior home repair. For instance, the students installed several wheelchair ramps as well as replaced two porches.
“We touched the lives of 21 different families. We had emotional homeowners and emotional kids. The grandest thing about it is that at every job site the kids were smiling and having fun. They took pride and ownership in what they did,” Yates said.
Yates explained that the service project stems from a scripture in the Bible, specifically 1 Timothy 4:12, which says “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”
Yates added that the students truly honored those words and demonstrated their leadership and civic duty during the project.
“We hoped and prayed that the project would help them learn what it means to have a servant's heart, and to serve somebody you don't know, and to serve somebody without looking for anything in response,” he said.
In addition to community service, Yates felt the experience built camaraderie and trust among the students.
“We also wanted to help the athletic teams bond together. We had 11 or 12 coaches out there bonding with their teams, and they learned how to build things, they learned how to do something together,” Yates said.
The bonding continued throughout the three days as the students also held worship sessions and heard from guest speakers.
Overall, Yates described the service project as a great experience, and added that the program is expanding in years to come as Project 4:12 is transforming into a full-fledged nonprofit organization.
“We plan to be around going forward, and this is the first of many events that we will have as part of the project,” Yates said.
Ultimately, Yates hopes that the students feel more invested in their community, and called to help those less fortunate.
“I think we have planted seeds in each of them and hopefully as we go forward these guys will want to be a part of it moving forward so they can make a difference in our community. They can help cross boundaries in our community and set an example,” Yates said.