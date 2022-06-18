The Benjamin Russell FFA chapter participated in state competitions last week, resulting in several students winning top honors.
Between June 7-10, two dozen students attended the 94th annual Alabama FFA State Convention in Montgomery. Throughout the week, Benjamin Russell students competed in both team and individual contests.
Josh Williams, the school’s FFA advisor and agriscience teacher, added that students had been preparing for this moment since last fall as they went up against 11 of the best schools in the state.
“In order to have that level of success, all these students have spent a tremendous amount of time at school practicing. Students have worked almost every single day, whether that be in the shop working hands-on or studying. This is finally the award for it,” Williams said.
Twenty-five competitions were held, all relating to aspects of agricultural knowledge and application. The team contests and their placements included:
Public Speaking, 2nd Place; Meats Evaluation, 3rd Place; Nursery-Landscape, 2nd Place; Agricultural Mechanics, State Champions; Agricultural Construction, State Champions and Small Engines, 5th Place.
Teams that scored first place in the state competition will advance to the national level competition in Indianapolis, Indiana in October.
In addition to team contests, 22 students participated in individual competitions. These contests are based on students’ individual Supervised Agricultural Experience projects or SAE. These students and their areas are:
Camden Adair, Forest Management; Wyatt Allen, Equine Science; Colton Allen, Agricultural Science; Haley Walker, Diversified, Horticulture; Matthew Kelley, Diversified Agricultural; Peyton Haas, Diversified Crop; Alli Broom, Speciality Animals; Trace McCaleb, Vegetable Production and Grayson Weithoner, Fruit Production.
All 22 of the students scored in the top four placements and nine students were awarded first place. Williams noted these achievements as significant as they were application-focused scenarios.
“These are based on projects that students have completed over the past year. They really are taking what they have learned in class and coming up with an out-of-school time project and applying that knowledge,” Williams said.
First-place students will be advancing to the national competition this fall. In addition, many of these students will have a chance to expand their project as they received $1,000 SAE grants as part of their award to support their ongoing research.
“Those nine are state champions and will be going to Nationals, and so they’ll be representing the entire state of Alabama,” Williams said.
The Benjamin Russell students that received the grant are Slade Davis, Grayson Weithoner and Camden Adair.
Even with the chapter's accomplishment, many students are building on the momentum from this recent competition and currently preparing for the national contest.
“This is something to really be proud of, and the students are already asking us when we can start practicing. I always tell them success breeds success and that is one of our goals of the program,” Williams said.
Benjamin Russell’s FFA chapter has been steadily expanding since being formed and has added instructors and more areas of study over the past several years.
Matthew Wilson recently joined the school’s faculty as an FFA instructor, and worked in partnership with Williams to prepare students for the recent state competition. Wilson explained that he is looking forward to overseeing the ongoing development of the program.
“I’m excited to have joined, and had no idea how great of a program we have. These students know the benefits of hard work. They see it when they get to stand on a stage in front of 2,000 people and hold up a first-place banner,” Wilson said. “It is special for one school to win an event at the state FFA convention, but most schools don’t do it twice.”