bell ringer

Tim Smith, Salvation Army volunteer, ringing the bell during the Christmas season.

 Submitted | The Outlook

One day, Tim Smith took his adopted daughter with him to the Salvation Army for a bell ringing shift. His daughter asked him “What do you get out of it?”

