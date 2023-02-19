One day, Tim Smith took his adopted daughter with him to the Salvation Army for a bell ringing shift. His daughter asked him “What do you get out of it?”
He replied, “‘You can see people when they're walking up the ones that are going to put money in the kettle and you see the ones that just can’t put money in the kettle. The ones that I like getting money from are the ones that I change their mind, by just wishing them a Merry Christmas.”
Smith has been a volunteer with the Salvation Army for over 10 years. Due to health issues, he recently had to step down from working in the store. However, he continues to sign up to ring the bell each year.
What do you get out of it?
With his Santa Claus hat and long white beard, most people don’t miss him as he rings the bell outside of Alexander City’s Walmart. Sometimes a kid gives him a long stare and he replies with a wink. Other kids lean out of the shopping car to get a good look at him.
Smith said one or two bystanders have told him the bell ringing has nothing to do with Santa, and he remarks “I’m not out here for Santa Claus. I’m out here for some kids to have a Christmas.”
The smile he gets from people seeing his hat and his beard is just an added bonus.
With years of volunteering as a softball coach in Coosa County, Smith said bell ringing is an extension of that through caring for both the kids who benefit from the kettles and those he meets while ringing.
One morning, Smith was outside ringing the bell when he saw a mother with three kids — one boy and two girls. The mother had forgotten her wallet in her car. With cars zooming back and forth in the parking lot, she told the oldest to watch his sisters as she ran back to the car.
Smith was not far from the kids and he went over and asked them if they wanted to ring the bell with him.
“They got a kick out of that, you will be surprised just kids ringing a bell… but the mother came back and I told her ‘don’t worry, they were in good hands [and] I kept them occupied,’” he said.
Kelli Meadows, director of the Salvation Army for Alexander City, said Smith is not only a long-standing volunteer but also is someone with a big heart.
“I can't put it into words. He’s just one of those guys that you know, he's gonna do the right thing even when someone's not there watching,” she said.
I’m not the only one
While the money donated in the kettle stays local, Smith said no matter where he is, he puts money in it because of all it can do for the Salvation Army.
The money donated through the kettle allows them to provide social services such as food boxes, clothes, furniture, utility assistance and rental assistance all year around.
“We appreciate the community for supporting us all these years,” she said. “We're wanting to expand with our social services to be able to help more people. There seems to be more homeless and more need than ever.”
As far as volunteering, both Smith and Meadows noted that the aftermath of the pandemic made it difficult to have bell ringing volunteers. Meadows said this past Christmas season was better than previous years with them raising $4,000 more than in 2021.
“I’m there Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and a lot of people come up and they're like ‘Are you the only one who rings the bell?” No I’m not,” Smith said. “And that’s one of the reasons I’m doing this because I’m not the only one.”
Smith said he’s seen many creative bell ringers over the years. There was a couple who would wear Victorian Christmas inspired costumes. There was one woman who would dance while ringing the bell. Another volunteer would also wear a Grinch outfit and play Christmas music on her radio.
Along with individual bell ringers, organizations will also come out such as Lake Martin Trailblazers, Beta Clubs, Key Clubs, Russell Medical Center, Alexander City Fire Department, Valley Bank, Alexander City Police Department and Tallapoosa County Sheriff Department.
For those interested in volunteering as a bell ringer or volunteering in other ways, Meadows said they can call the store at 256-215-3730.