What’s a kid supposed to do when they are different? What about a burn survivor?
Camp Conquest is just the thing for the children burn survivors. Campers are burn survivors and many of the counselors have experience with fire related trauma.
This week Camp Conquest came to Children’s Harbor to give burn survivors a chance to experience a normal summer camp filled with activities and the building of relationships.
“It’s really nice because I feel like I have somebody I can relate to because I thought there were not a lot of burn survivors until I came here,” burn survivor Lovely Grace said. “It was like I found my family.”
Grace’s continued experience is just what Pediatric Burn Foundation and Camp Conquest president Scotty Robertson has seen happen in the 21 years of Camp Conquest.
“It builds their sense of worth, self esteem, self confidence, physical stamina, just coming out and developing relations in a community they will sustain over many years,” Robertson said. “They sometimes come quiet and withdrawn, not exhibiting a lot of self confidence. As they build relationships and friends, you see a remarkable difference in their confidence and their physical abilities.”
Even though Grace is technically a camper, she is also a counselor of sorts.
“It is really nice to help with the younger kids,” Grace said. “I know when I first came, I was like ‘Hey.’ Now I feel like I am a leader to them in a way. It is great to help them and inspire them.”
Firefighters help Camp Conquest in many ways. The Alexander City Fire Department cooked up breakfast most mornings and Thursday invited several fire chiefs to join as the department prepared lunch.
Some firefighters give up a week of vacation to come to camp and be counselors. It is something the firefighters consider a must do. Pelham Fire Department’s Wes Greene has been coming more years than he admits to and even sleeps in the bunkroom with campers including senior camper Joseph Bradley. The pair fight like brothers but it’s all in fun. Bradley penalized Greene and his team for the fun ribbing.
“They help us in many ways,” Robertson said. “They cater our food, provide transportation and some are even counselors. Firefighters jump in where there is a need and have been great at developing Camp Conquest into what it is today.”
Grace is happy Camp Conquest is there for burn survivors like herself.
“It’s made an impact on me,” Grace said. “When I came here, it really helped me mentally. Plus we can share our stories so it’s a really good bond.
“It has helped me and a lot of burn survivors. Firefighters too because we share that type of trauma. It really helps both of us.”