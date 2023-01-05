Going into the new year, Tallapoosa County residents will have the opportunity to learn a trade first dating back to ancient Egypt over 3,500 years ago.
Beginning in January 2023, the Tallapoosa River Beekeepers Association will offer a five-week beginner beekeeping course. All classes will be taught by local beekeepers, including the association's president, Keith Robinson, who discovered his passion for beekeeping at 17-years-old.
“It was through the influence of my great aunt, my grandma’s sister. She had some boxes in her yard and I didn’t know what they were and then discovered bees coming out of them,” Robinson said. “She taught me how to do it and I wanted to carry on a family tradition.”
However, Robinson explained that his family hobby over the decades eventually bloomed into a meaningful calling to teach.
“My passion is more teaching beekeeping because I love to watch someone that's very interested and excited then become successful. That's the joy of my heart right now and helping others love it as much as I have,” he said.
Robinson has taught the course for several years and first encountered the Tallapoosa County beekeeping community in 2014 when he moved to the local area.
“The interest is high here in our area. When I moved here, I wanted to get involved and see what I could do to help beekeepers here,” Robinson said.
Throughout the five-week course, Robinson noted that students will gain first-hand knowledge from instructors who are active beekeepers with the course aiming to teach the basics of the trade, including bee biology, bee diseases and pest risks, and hive management through the first year.
“I think our classes are so valuable because we give them a solid plan on how to become a successful beekeeper. If they follow it, they'll get through their first winter,” he said.
However, Robinson framed the course as a less of a teach and forget course, but that students will join a thriving interest group in Tallapoosa County where they will become lifelong learners.
“The class is the beginning, being a part of a local club, they're a family,” he said. The family of beekeepers is the next step after a course.”
The cost of the course is $50 for adults and $40 for students. Course cost covers training materials and the first year of club membership. For additional information about the class or to request a course application, contact 334-362-0956.