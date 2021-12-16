A Dadeville Elementary School Junior Beta Club member is trying to make it easier for citizens to receive food assistance.
Evan Beckham, 11, presented the idea of a "blessing box" — or mini food pantry — to the Dadeville City Council Tuesday.
"The blessing box is for the community of Dadeville," said Evan, who raised $290 for the project by selling keychains.
Firefighter Derick Beckham said the family moved from Birmingham three years ago, where blessing boxes have caught on as a more discreet way to receive food assistance than showing up at a food bank.
"Instead of going and seeing everybody you can just go up there and get what you need out of it," he said.
The cabinet-sized pantries, usually found in public places like churches or libraries, are stocked by members of the community on an ad-hoc basis. Non-perishable food items are free for the taking; the only thing stopping theft is the honor system. According to Derick, the honor system is the point.
"All you can do is put it in there, and those people are going to know whether it's right or wrong to take it," councilwoman Brownie Caldwell agreed, with councilmembers suggesting the tennis courts, the old IGA parking lot and E South Street as potential locations. Councilman Tony Wolfe handed Evan a $100 bill.
"I'll match 100 of it if the city council will put in the remaining, so we can do more than one box if you want," he told Evan.
Dadeville mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman, acknowledging the potential for freeloading, commended Evan on the initiative.
"The way I see it, God will bless him for what he's done whether everybody else do right or not," Goodman said.