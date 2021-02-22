Dadeville residents seeking shady respite from the sun this summer are in luck.
A group of Dadeville Beautification Board volunteers met Friday to plant trees on Broadnax and Tallassee streets downtown.
Beautification board members Raphord Farrington, Elaine Forbus and Mickey Forbus left Dadeville around 7 a.m. to drive over two hours to a tree farm in Statesville, Elaine Forbus said. Once back in Dadeville, they were joined by volunteers Jerry McGukin, Janet Gittings and Patti Harris for planting.
Mickey Forbus also volunteered the use of his Bobcat skid-steer. Dadeville's gas and water departments assisted by marking water and gas lines to avoid damage.
Eight trees were planted in total, including four willow oaks, two London planetrees and two autumn blaze maples.
"These trees will not only provide beauty for all to enjoy, they will also increase the amount of natural foliage in our downtown area," beautification board volunteer Anne-Marie Jones said. "Dadeville will be able to watch these trees grow along with the community."