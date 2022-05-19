Discussions became heated Tuesday between Dadeville City Council members and the city’s beautification board over maintenance responsibilities of several recently planted trees.
During a regularly scheduled Dadeville City Council meeting, over a dozen members of the beautification board petitioned the city to sign a maintenance agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the upkeep of 16 trees that have been planted throughout the city.
According to beautification board member Jerry McGukin, who spoke at the meeting, the agency views the tree-planting initiative as an extensive landscaping project that would require additional personnel and funding on the state-level to maintain. The area where the trees were planted is jointly operated by ALDOT and the City of Dadeville.
“The main thing is that they're concerned that we did a major landscaping area that they would have to maintain. That's their big concern. They don't have the money or personnel,” McGukin said.
McGukin attended the city council meeting hoping to negotiate a new maintenance agreement, but expressed that the conversation had been undermined by an email that he had received in which Mayor Jimmy Goodman met with ALDOT representatives and declined to oversee the maintenance of the trees.
McGukin noted that neither Dadeville city attorney Robin Reynolds nor the beautification board had been invited to participate.
“He met without the city attorney and he met without any member of the beautification board. Like I have read in the ordinance, the beautification board is there to recommend and advise, but we were not able to advise,” he said. “Does Mayor Goodman have the authority to make that decision which is a policy decision without consulting legal counsel? Without consulting the beautification board and without consulting the city council?”
McGukin alleged the meeting violated a 1981 city ordinance that requires the beautification board to be involved in issues relating to the protection, maintenance, removal and planting of trees on public property.
According to the email that McGukin read aloud during the meeting, ALDOT as a result could not continue a permit for the trees, which could result in their removal. McGukin also took some responsibility for the issue admitting that the board has received erroneous information from a ALDOT employee during the initial permit approval process, which the board has since rectified, according to McGukin
Regardless, McGukin described the tree removal as disastrous for both the city and beautification board as the committee would then be in violation of their Good Roots grant that Alabama Power awarded them. Consequently, the committee would have to refund $2,000 and would be disqualified from applying for grants of any kind in the future.
“This affects the whole town. I believe there were also some people here tonight talking about industry that is coming in and we have a pretty town and [the city] is fixing to wreck it,” he said.
The board would also lose its Tree City USA designation.
Goodman in response explained that ALDOT has contacted him, specifically project manager Craig Phillips, about the trees. During the meeting, liability concerns were raised which Goodman felt were a higher priority.
“I was told that those trees are pretty big and if someone had an accident or got hurt they could sue the city for whatever they wanted, especially if they create a problem for the water or gas lines,” Goodman said. “I run the day-to-day operations so when he put that in front of me saying that the city is going to be responsible if I signed that paper, then that means the city is up for a lawsuit if something like that happens.”
Goodman went on to say that he would welcome a joint-agreement with either the city council or beautification board to conduct tree maintenance, but expressed hesitation in the city shouldering maintenance for all 16 trees.
“I made a decision not to put the city in that position. Now, if the council or the beautification board were to tell me that it would sign that contract or sign with me, that’s fine,” he said. “But I'm not going to put myself in a position where we'd be looking at me saying, ‘Well, if you ever sign that contract, the city would be sued right there and then somebody is trying to take over the city.’”
Dadeville city attorney Robin Reynolds also chimed in with the point that the beautification board might not always be in existence, resulting in the city possibly overtaking the responsibility for the trees completely at some point.
McGukin in response added that he recognizes liability concerns, but wished the city had been more deliberative with the decision and consulted city partners. However, he also noted that a joint-agreement is possible as the trees are currently maintained by the property owners they adjoin.
“I just think that it could have been handled in a way where you could have told [ALDOT project manager Craig Phillips] that [Mayor Jimmy Goodman] needed to talk with your attorney, the council and that you would get back with him,” McGukin said. “We can work it out. liability is something we face every day. That's why we have [Dadeville city attorney Robin Reynolds] on retainer and pay insurance, but the situation you are describing is an isolated incident that may or may not happen.”
Reynolds then proceeded to inquire whether the beautification board had consulted the utility board regarding the location of transmission and service lines around the city before planting the trees.
McGukin responded saying that the board had consulted with the city’s utility boards and had been approved for the tree-planting initiative and that the boards had not shared any concerns publicly or expressed any complaints.
Reynolds contested that claim, adding that the board department chairs had voiced concerns to the city. McGukin countered the point and noted that the particular planted-trees have short roots, less than 12 inches, a depth far too short to burst any utility lines.
Despite concerns, the city council ultimately decided to sign the agreement. Following the resolution, McGukin expressed satisfaction in the city council's decision.
“That was the goal and intent. Our purpose is to help beautify the city and to make it grow and to help people understand that trees are good and improve the appearance [of the city] so that people feel good driving into town,” he said.