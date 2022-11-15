Expanding one's horizons is all about exploration, according to the BEARS program.
BEARS stands for “Building Exceptional And Resilient Students” — it is a summer program for students in Camp Hill. The first interest meeting for the BEARS 2023 program is on Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the mayor’s office located in Camp Hill’s Municipal Complex at 41 Heard Street.
During the State of Town Address, Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said this program is really about providing kids opportunities.
This past year, the BEARS program was able to go to Atlanta, Birmingham and other areas throughout the Southeast. Williams-Cole said these trips allowed the youth to learn about different careers and opportunities.
Williams-Cole said he has been grateful for his ability to have outside experiences, and he wants to extend that to the youth in Camp Hill.
“I'm through and through Camp Hill, but I wouldn't be me if I didn't have my experiences in other places and I want to make sure our youth have those same experiences,” he said.
The goal for the program this past year was to travel to a new place every Friday. Williams-Cole said the community aided them greatly in working to meet that goal.
For instance, Southern Preparatory Academy provided them with transportation at no cost and he said he couldn’t thank them enough.
“One of the great things that made this summer program so special last year was just the capacity that we had from our community and from my employees,” he said.
He also extended his appreciation to the Camp Hill employees that contributed in allowing every kid to take home a souvenir when they went to the McLean Space Center.
During the address, Williams-Cole also announced that in February there will be additional opportunities for Camp Hill’s youth. A Youth Leadership and Success Conference hosted by the Mayor Advisory Council is set for Feb. 4 and 11. He said more information on the youth’s conference will be coming soon.
However, there also will be an adult version of the conference the last two Saturdays in February — Feb. 18 and 25. With the adult’s empowerment conference, Williams-Cole said if people attend both the dates, they are eligible to be pardoned for outstanding fines.
“We're going to be tackling different things in those: like credit repair, mental health, entrepreneurship, how to start a business,” he said. “So I'm really looking forward to that.”