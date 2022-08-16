Students at Reeltown Elementary School will be in for quite a shock when they return to school later this week.
Tallapoosa County Schools has officially completed construction on the school district's newest elementary school, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 16.
The ceremony included education, city and county leaders with Superintendent Ray Porter noting the completion of the new school as a historical moment for Tallapoosa County.
“This community has waited patiently for this to be done, and we promised the county commission when they passed that one cent sales tax that we would make life better for students in Tallapoosa. County,” Porter said. “As you stand here before this beautiful building, I think we're doing that.”
Porter described the undertaking as nearly 100 years-in-the-making, with the new campus replacing the former Reeltown Elementary schoolhouse built in 1929. Commissioned in 2020, the now complete $12.5 million construction project will provide students with a larger facility as well as updated architecture and classroom technology.
Principal Lisa Hornsby elaborated further, adding that the new building will greatly benefit teachers and students as they begin the new school year on Friday, August 19.
“I really have no words. We are so thankful for those that decided to come and share in this special moment with us today,” Hornsby said. “Be proud of what we are doing for your children. Be proud of what's going on in Reeltown.”
Porter said that all county residents should feel pride in the new school, calling the achievement a community endeavor.
“Today would not be if it were not for a community, the county commissioners and former superintendent Mr. [Joe] Windle, who helped make this happen,” Porter said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and many of you so thank you for being a part of it.”
