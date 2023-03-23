Battle of Horseshoe Bend musket demonstrations

Musket firing demonstrations, stick ball and a living history with Creek and Cherokee hunting camps and Tennessee Militia will all be part of Saturday’s celebration.

 File / The Outlook

A special event will take place at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park on Saturday.

203rd Anniversary of Battle of Horseshoe Bend

Children play stickball at the Horseshoe Bend National Military Park in 2017. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you