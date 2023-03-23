A special event will take place at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park on Saturday.
The park will host the 209th anniversary of the Battle of the Horseshoe Bend, which recreates Alabama life during 1814 and emphasizes the importance of Horseshoe Bend in United States history. Lead park ranger Stacy Speas said the park halted the event after 2019 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She, however, said park staff are excited for the event’s return.
“I would say that the battle represents a crossroads in American history, and a lot of things changed after the battle and the Creek War, including land that became part of the state of Alabama,” she said.
Park visitors will have an opportunity to watch reenactors fire cannons and flintlock muskets as well as learn how soldiers cooked their meals and lived while on a military campaign, including through a variety of encampments and displays in the park’s museum.
“Volunteers will be in period clothing representing soldiers from the Tennessee militia and the regular US Army in 1814, which was the year of the battle,” Speas said.
In addition, she said the battle elevated the status of the U.S.'s seventh president, Andrew Jackson, who fought also in the Battle of New Orleans only a few months later.
Saturday’s activities will also provide attendees with a better understanding of Southeastern American Indian life in the area more than 200 years ago as well as provide insight into the lives of the combatants and the reasons why the battle occurred.
Attendees will experience the life of Creek and Cherokee tribes by visiting traditional hunting camps and watching demonstrations of cultural skills such as hide tanning, cooking and finger weaving. Children will also have the opportunity to participate in an authentic Creek stickball game throughout the day.
According to Speas, a highlight of the event will be speakers, including David Hill, principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Speas said the tribe members are direct descendants of the Creek Indians who were removed in the 1830s from Alabama, and thus descendants of people who fought in the battle.
Speas described participation from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as significant, especially given the Native American tribe’s history in Alabama.
“It's a big deal for them to come back to their homelands,” she said. When they left here 200 years ago, they declared the land dead and they took their sacred fire with them to Oklahoma. That was very symbolic because they are known as the people of the one fire so we are very honored that we'll have representation from them for the event.”
All demonstrations will be presented multiple times throughout the day and promise to be entertaining as well as educational.