Alexander City mayor-elect Woody Baird has rarely slowed down in his life.
A little more than 10 days ago voters selected Baird to be the next mayor of Alexander City. Some might think at least a celebration or short break would be in order, but not for Baird.
“I haven’t slowed down since the election,” Baird said. “I started having meetings the next day; it’s been lots of meetings.”
Baird said he has met with many city department heads, as well as with officials from the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance, Central Alabama Community College, councilmembers and the Tallapoosa County Commission.
“I need to be able to hit the ground running,” Baird said. “It is good to get these initial meetings out of the way so come November we can get to doing the city’s business.”
Baird’s wife Kim said the election has energized the future mayor.
“When I think it is about time to slow down some for the day, someone will call or he will visit with someone,” Kim said. “He has all of this energy.”
Baird isn’t the only newly elected official in Alexander City. Votes elected Jimmy Keel as a councilmember to represent District 6. District 5 councilmember Chris Brown was appointed to the council when incumbent Mayor Tommy Spraggins took office a year and half ago after the death of Mayor Jim Nabors. Spraggins was the District 5 councilmember prior to taking the mayor’s seat.
Baird said city clerk Amanda Thomas arranged an orientation for the council and Baird so everyone could become familiar with many of the operations of the city.
The orientations are just beginning. Next week the Alabama League of Municipalities is hosting an orientation conference beginning Oct. 27 to help soon-to-be city officials across the state learn their role in municipal government. Alabama League of Municipalities director of external affairs Kayla Bass said the league helps municipal officials with a multitude of things but transitioning from one administration to another has no set guidelines.
“We don’t have a guide necessarily; however I am sure that topic will come up organically at the orientation session we’re hosting this month,” Bass said. “From time to time we’ve offered guidance for unique situations but no formal guide.”
Baird said all the information is great to have as he gets ready to take office Nov. 2.
“All of this is needed to make decisions,” Baird said. “While I have already started the process to gather information, no decisions have been made. We have to make sure we are doing the right things to move Alexander City forward.”