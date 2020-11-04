The first moments with the newest Alexander City City Council and Mayor Woody Baird were noteworthy.
Baird officially took office. Baird said Monday’s organizational meeting wasn’t as exciting as election night Aug. 25, but said good things are coming soon.
“(Monday night) was a little anticlimactic,” Baird said. “Election night was climactic. We have huge things in the works for Alexander City. Working with the council, we have big economic things coming. I’m very excited.”
The council voted to delay long-term appointments for administrative officers to allow new public officials to get up to speed.
“It is a lot for a person to make a choice the first night without knowing anything,” councilmember Eric Brown said. “Me personally, I didn’t like doing this the first night.”
The administrative officers for Alexander City are court recorder, city attorney, police chief, fire chief, city clerk and finance director, which, are appointed by the council. At Monday’s meeting the council temporarily reappointed the officers until its first January 2020 meeting to give new councilmember Jimmy Keel and Baird a chance to meet and work with the officers.
The new municipal complex will have new furniture after the council approved bids for cubicles, furniture and outdoor furniture at a total cost of $245,146.61. City purchasing agent Miles Hamlet said the council had budgeted $150,000 last fiscal year but city officials were making the recommendation to spend the extra funds.
“We took an inventory of the furniture the city has,” Hamlett said. “More than 75% of the current furniture is in pure shape.”
Official let bids for furniture with alternates for cubicles and outdoor furniture.
The bids for furniture and outdoor furniture with Service Printing are in the amount of $206,701.92. A bid for $38,444.69 from Innerspace Architectural Interiors of Birmingham was approved.
Hamlet said Service Printing was not the low bid on the outdoor furniture but the option of what furniture to bid was left to the companies.
“The quality of the furniture and being a local company led us to select them,” Hamlett said.
Councilmembers were happy to see a local company involved if finishing out the project.
“I’m just glad to see we are spending our tax dollars locally,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said.
The council budgeted for the expenditure in fiscal year 2020. Since the purchases will occur in fiscal year 2021 the motion to accept the bids required amending the fiscal year 2021 budget approved in October.
A free concert is coming to Jefferson Street after the council approved a request from Firetruck Bar B Que’s Kenneth Ledbetter. The council approved a request to close Jefferson Street at a new Firetruck Bar B Que restaurant to celebrate its grand opening and to temporarily suspend the city’ ordinance on open possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages at the event.
Ledbetter said he expects about 300 people to be at the concert 7 p.m. Friday. Police chief Jay Turner said closing Highway 63 will require at least one officer to be there and would require overtime.
Councilmembers said they are happy to see Ledbetter improving buildings in the area.
“I want to thank you for what you are doing,” councilmember Chris Brown said. “You are giving the Five Points area a facelift.”
The council voted to accept the streets and utility installments in the developments of Miner’s Cove and White Oaks Landing. The resolutions state the developments’ “infrastructure was designed, constructed, and inspected in accordance with City of Alexander City Subdivision Regulations.”
For Miner’s Cove the resolution read the city was accepting “all infrastructure including bridge, street (extension of Sturdivant Road), rights of way, storm water, water lines, and sewer lines be for maintenance and management.”
The council amended the resolution to remove sewage from accepted infrastructure as sewer services are not available from the city in the area.
Public Works director Gerard Brewer said roads were not yet completed, but it won’t be a burden to the city.
“The binder is down but not the wear surface,” Brewer said. “There is a perpetual bond only (the city) can relinquish.”
Brewer said the bond would cover any work to complete the roads. Brewer said the wear layer of asphalt would be applied later.
“There are three phases to the development,” Brewer said. “There is more work to do.”
For White Oaks Landing, the council voted to accept “all infrastructure including streets (Tiller Trail, Cleat Curve, and Outboard Circle), rights of way, storm water and water lines for maintenance.”
The resolution states White Oaks Landing has private sewage.
Brewer said the projects were moving on to the next phases of development.
“They are booming,” Brewer said. “At White Oaks Landing, they are 80% built out in the first phase and the next phase is going.”
Keel said when it comes to maintaining the roads in those areas, roads beyond the new developments should be considered for improvements first.
The council entered an executive session to discuss an economic development opportunity for 20 minutes. The council dismissed the public from the meeting as Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari and vice president of business development Jacob Meacham along with Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance executive director Chad Odom remained. Collari made the request to discuss a proposed retail development for city owned property fronting U.S. Highway 280 at the municipal complex. When the council returned to its regular meeting it voted to extend a memorandum of understanding for six months it first extended following an executive session in March. In March the council authorized the mayor to enter the city into a development agreement with Corta LLC. There was no record of Corta LLC on the Alabama Secretary of State’s business entity records website in March or Tuesday.
City officials have previously said the property along U.S. Highway 280 at the municipal complex was a long time from being developed.
In other the action the Alexander City City Council also:
• Approved minutes of the Oct. 19 work session and regular meeting
• Set a public hearing for the Nov. 16 meeting to take public comments about incentives for Scooter’s Coffee already under construction on U.S. Highway 28
• Approved adding Baird’s name to the city’s banking accounts
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.