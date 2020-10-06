Woody Baird has been selected as the new mayor of Alexander City.
He got the nod after he garnered 1,776 total votes to incumbent Tommy Spraggins' 1,696 votes.
"God has directed me here," Baird said. "This is my place; this is where I'm supposed to be. God has me here for a reason and I'm gonna do my best to make this work and make Alex City a better place."
Spraggins, who served as mayor for 16 months following former Mayor Jim Nabors' death, was disappointed in the loss but he wishes Baird luck in his new venture.
"I want to thank all my supporters and those who voted for me," Spraggins said. "I wish the new administration good luck. I am praying for them."
Baird believes people want change in Alex City.
"We've gotta bring Alex City together," Baird said. "... People saw the negativity and they voted against the negativity. We don't need that in Alex City. We need to be one people — together."
Before absentee ballots were counted, Baird was in the lead at 1,691 votes to Spraggins' 1,509. Baird received 85 votes by absentee while Spraggins received 187.
There are only 11 provisional ballots and those will be canvassed next week.
These numbers are not official. This story will be updated.
District 1
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 151
Tommy Spraggins: 285
District 2
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 163
Tommy Spraggins: 257
District 3
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 205
Tommy Spraggins: 229
District 4
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 431
Tommy Spraggins: 211
District 5
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 269
Tommy Spraggins: 242
District 6
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 472
Tommy Spraggins: 285
Absentee ballots
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 85
Tommy Spraggins: 187
Total before absentees
Curtis “Woody” Baird: 1,691
Tommy Spraggins: 1,509