The first moments of the newest Alexander City City Council and Mayor Woody Baird were noteworthy.
Baird officially took office and moments later the council selected Buffy Colvin to be council president — the first female and second Black person to hold the position.
“Wow,” was all Colvin could say after presiding over her first meeting.
During council remarks Colvin said the job ahead of her will be a team effort.
“We are all council presidents,” Colvin said. “We all have to work together. Thank y’all for the vote of confidence.”
Baird said the excitement is yet to come for his administration.
“Tonight was a little anticlimactic,” Baird said. “Election night was climactic. We have huge things in the works for Alexander City. Working with the council, we have big economic things coming. I’m very excited.”