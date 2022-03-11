Nutrition Month
Alexander City mayor Woody Baird declared March 2022 "Nutrition Month" in a ceremony at Village Group Home Day Care in Springhill.

An awareness program spearheaded by the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership program at Auburn University is taking advantage of March's National Nutrition Month to promote healthy eating.

Standing outside Village Group Home Day Care in Springhill Thursday, Alexander City mayor Woody Baird declared March 2022 National Nutrition Month and encouraged "all citizens to take an interest in 'celebrating a world of flavors,'" he said, referencing the theme of the program.

Baird, standing beside council president Buffy Colvin and Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley, read the City of Alexander City resolution to a live Zoom audience of other Early Head Start providers. Department of Human Resources (DHR) early childcare director Tracy Fuller, an Alex City native, hosted the call.

"As you can see, I work in a healthcare field," said Colvin, dressed in scrubs, a respiratory therapist at Russell Medical Center by day. "So it's important that we are doing the best thing we can for our kids, to get their nutrition on point, because that makes them better adults."

The Alex City officials were joined by Early Head Start family and community engagement specialist Kimberly Hamilton, Village Group owner Cynthia Edwards and parents of kids in the early childcare program.

Head Start, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program, provides free preschool for low-income families through its funding to preschools like V. Robinson and Cooper Head Start centers in Alexander City. Early Head Start, offered by providers like Village Group, provides for children from birth to age three.

Edwards said Village Group is working to improve is Quality Star rating, a ratings system by DHR and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. The state agencies offer six months of coaching to accredited providers to help them raise their score.

According to Edwards, there's a lot more to it than day care.

"We're not babysitters," she said. "We're a learning program. This is a school; this is a curriculum."

