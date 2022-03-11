An awareness program spearheaded by the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership program at Auburn University is taking advantage of March's National Nutrition Month to promote healthy eating.
Standing outside Village Group Home Day Care in Springhill Thursday, Alexander City mayor Woody Baird declared March 2022 National Nutrition Month and encouraged "all citizens to take an interest in 'celebrating a world of flavors,'" he said, referencing the theme of the program.
Baird, standing beside council president Buffy Colvin and Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley, read the City of Alexander City resolution to a live Zoom audience of other Early Head Start providers. Department of Human Resources (DHR) early childcare director Tracy Fuller, an Alex City native, hosted the call.
Mayor Woody Baird reads a proclamation declaring March 2022 Nutrition Month, alongside Village Group Home Day Care owner Cynthia Edwards, Auburn University Early Head Start family and community engagement specialist Kimberly Hamilton and Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley. Vickie Kearse streams it to a live audience.
Vickie Kearse holds up an iPad, Zoom conference underway, as Alexander City waits to "go live." Standing, from left to right, are Village Group parents Paula Jones, Tameka Stone and Nicole Benson, Council President Buffy Colvin, Mayor Woody Baird, Commissioner T.C. Coley, Auburn University Early Head Start family and community engagement specialist Kimberly Hamilton and Village Group owner Cynthia Edwards.
Alexander City mayor Woody Baird declared March 2022 "Nutrition Month" in a ceremony at Village Group Home Day Care in Springhill. Pictured, from left to right, are Tameka Stone, Nicole Benson, Buffy Colvin, Baird, T.C. Coley, Cynthia Edwards, Kimberly Hamilton and, holding the laptop, Vickie Kearse.
"As you can see, I work in a healthcare field," said Colvin, dressed in scrubs, a respiratory therapist at Russell Medical Center by day. "So it's important that we are doing the best thing we can for our kids, to get their nutrition on point, because that makes them better adults."
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Alex City officials were joined by Early Head Start family and community engagement specialist Kimberly Hamilton, Village Group owner Cynthia Edwards and parents of kids in the early childcare program.
Head Start, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program, provides free preschool for low-income families through its funding to preschools like V. Robinson and Cooper Head Start centers in Alexander City. Early Head Start, offered by providers like Village Group, provides for children from birth to age three.
Edwards said Village Group is working to improve is Quality Star rating, a ratings system by DHR and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. The state agencies offer six months of coaching to accredited providers to help them raise their score.
According to Edwards, there's a lot more to it than day care.
"We're not babysitters," she said. "We're a learning program. This is a school; this is a curriculum."
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub freezing temperatures as low
as 23 on Saturday morning and 19 on Sunday morning expected.
For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight CST tonight to 10
AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to
6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas in the northern portions of
central Alabama may not go above freezing all day on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub freezing temperatures as low
as 23 on Saturday morning and 19 on Sunday morning expected.
For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight CST tonight to 10
AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to
6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas in the northern portions of
central Alabama may not go above freezing all day on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.