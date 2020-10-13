The Alexander City City Council on Tuesday declared Curtis “Woody” Baird the next mayor of Alexander City.
The council gathered Tuesday to count provisional ballots and certify results.
“We had 11 provisional ballots cast,” city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “Eight will be counted and three were rejected.”
Provisional ballots were sent to the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars to determine which provisional ballots would be counted. Under the eye of the council and city attorney Larkin Radney, Thomas sorted the approved ballots to be counted. Incumbent Tommy Spraggins received five more votes from the provisional ballots and Baird collected three.
The council certified the results declaring Baird the official winner with 1,779 votes to Spraggins’ 1,701, a difference of 78 votes. Alexander City voters cast 3,480 ballots in last week’s municipal runoff election.
The resolution also declared Nov. 2 as Baird’s first day in office.
Councilmembers Buffy Colvin and Chris Brown could not make the noon meeting due to work.
Baird and Spraggins were present at Tuesday’s canvassing.
Councilmember Tim Funderburk congratulated Baird on winning the election but the good wishes didn’t stop there as Spraggins also wished Baird well.
“Congratulations Mr. Baird, “Spraggins said. “Best of luck.”
Baird thanked Funderburk and Spraggins for the well wishes.