The Sure Shot owner Woody Baird is running for mayor.
“When I decided to run for mayor of Alexander City, I started informing various business leaders and business owners of my intentions and the one word which kept coming up in conversation was ‘frustration,’” Baird said.
The Alexander City businessman said many citizens are “frustrated with past leadership.”
“Bad business decisions, increased debt and a total lack of accountability have eroded the confidence of the citizenry,” he said. “Our city has floundered over the last 20 plus years without unified direction.
“We have spent untold hundreds of thousands of dollars on consultants along with academics and business leaders from outside our demographic area to advise our leaders on what needs to be done to bring Alex City back to its former prominence.
But then those leaders did not act on that advice.”
Baird said there are a couple key factors that made him decide to run for this position.
“A lack of transparency and what appears to be an indifference to the desires of the citizens of Alex City has motivated me to run for mayor,” Baird said.
If elected, Baird’s goals for the city include: unify the agencies responsible for the economic well-being of the community; establish a list of priorities with benchmarks to ensure the goals the city establishes are being accomplished; seek economic development that is beneficial to Alex City; minimize debt to be able to react to possible economic development opportunities and ensure the city government treats each citizen equally so the citizens can be proud to say Alex City is their home.
“Together, we can make Alex City great again,” Baird said.