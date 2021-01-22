Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Leftover inventory from Aprinta and Russell Corp. will be sold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. There are bags of all sorts; notebooks; water bottles, teddy bears and toy clothing, carts, desks and more.
The Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority and the City of Alexander City are partnering to showcase industrial property to the public and to offer up surplus goods.
The City of Alexander City acquired former Russell Corp. buildings from Aprinta Real Estate Group last year. In the process the city also acquired some contents containing inventory. City employees have been working to organize the inventory for sale since there are truckloads of backpacks, bags and more.
“The main objective is to clean the properties up, so that they are ready to show industrial prospects,” Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance executive director Chad Odom said. “The secondary benefit is a small amount of money being generated that can go to the industrial development authority to help with future industrial recruiting efforts.”
Currently employees are consolidating the inventory in the Russell Corp. High Tech/Aprinta building at the entrance to C&J Tech for a 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 sale. Included in the sale is office furniture, large metal carts, rulers, notebooks, pens and water bottles. Some of the bags are priced at $10 and under but customers will be allowed to fill the bag with some of the items available.
The sale is an effort to help clean up the buildings to be able to effectively market the properties to industrial clients and to allow the public to see what the property looks like while cleaning it up in an economical manner.
“I would like to personally thank the Mayor for his leadership and initiative in seeing this through,” Odom said. “We hope everyone will come out and take a look at what is available for sale to take some of the burden off of city staff for the cleanup but also to take note of the valuable industrial assets that the City has acquired. We are intent on marketing all properties in the area to their highest and best use through partnership and cooperation like this. We will undoubtedly have great success on our business attraction endeavors.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.